Tyrone All-Star Cathal McShane set for five months on sideline

Cathal McShane is set to be sidelined for up to five months after dislocating his ankle in yesterday’s Allianz Football League Division 1 defeat to Galway.

The 2019 All-Star full-forward was stretchered off the field in Tuam Stadium after falling awkwardly trying to claim a ball in the second half.

McShane is understood to have had his ankle reset last night and it has been put in a cast.

The injury is almost certain to rule him out of Tyrone’s Ulster championship campaign, which begins against Donegal in Ballybofey on May 17.

The 24-year-old recently turned down the offer of playing for AFL club Adelaide Crows following a two-week trial to recommit to Tyrone.

The loss of McShane is a considerable one for Mickey Harte as Tyrone look to bounce back from a 19-point loss to Galway when they welcome Dublin to Omagh this Saturday.

Captain Mattie Donnelly remains unavailable as he rehabs a serious hamstring injury.