Tyrone All-Star Cathal McShane set for five months on sideline
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, February 24, 2020 - 07:25 AM

Cathal McShane is set to be sidelined for up to five months after dislocating his ankle in yesterday’s Allianz Football League Division 1 defeat to Galway.

The 2019 All-Star full-forward was stretchered off the field in Tuam Stadium after falling awkwardly trying to claim a ball in the second half.

McShane is understood to have had his ankle reset last night and it has been put in a cast.

The injury is almost certain to rule him out of Tyrone’s Ulster championship campaign, which begins against Donegal in Ballybofey on May 17.

The 24-year-old recently turned down the offer of playing for AFL club Adelaide Crows following a two-week trial to recommit to Tyrone.

The loss of McShane is a considerable one for Mickey Harte as Tyrone look to bounce back from a 19-point loss to Galway when they welcome Dublin to Omagh this Saturday.

Captain Mattie Donnelly remains unavailable as he rehabs a serious hamstring injury.

TOPIC: GAA

