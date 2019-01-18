NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two-time All-Ireland U21 winning hurler named in Limerick football panel

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 05:06 PM
By Joel Slattery

Two-time All-Ireland U21 winner Ronan Lynch has been named in the Limerick senior football panel for the 2019 season.

Lynch was a key part in the Treaty county's 2015 and 2017 successes at U21 level but subsequently failed to nail down a spot on the senior team and was not a part of John Kiely's 36-man panel that brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup back Shannonside for the first time in 45 years in August.

Ronan Lynch and Conor McSweeney, right, of Limerick celebrate following the Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 21 Championship Final match between Limerick and Cork at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

After spending the summer in San Francisco, the Na Piarsaigh man played a key role in his club winning the county hurling title and reaching the Munster club final.

Lynch was not included in Limerick's panel for the McGrath Cup clash against Cork but has been included in Billy Lee's 39-man squad for the 2019 season.

Iain Corbett, who missed last year's league campaign as he was overseas with the Defence Forces, and goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan have been named as joint-captains.

County champions Adare and Monaleen, have five players each in the extended panel while Castleknock's Seamus O’Carroll is also included.

Limerick begin their National Football League Division 4 campaign against London in Ruislip on January 27.


