Two players facing black card peril

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, August 09, 2019 - 03:30 AM

Two of the players most in danger of missing an All-Ireland final because of suspension could end up marking one another in Sunday’s semi-final.

Peter Harte and Gavin White each have two black cards to their name. Should they add a third, and their team claims victory, they will be proposed a cumulative one-match ban and could miss the September 1 decider.

Harte had been recommended a one-match suspension when he picked up his third black card of the summer against Cavan having been shown one against Donegal in the Ulster SFC and another in the qualifier win over Longford. However, he successfully contested the one that was issued to him against Longford and was freed to face Roscommon in Tyrone’s opening Super 8 game last month.

White’s infringements have come in Kerry’s recent games against Donegal and Meath, Stephen O’Brien also being shown a black card in Páirc Tailteann last Saturday.

Mickey Harte questioned how Peter Harte had been treated by referees:

If anybody could say that about the ones that affected Petey Harte, and many others that I saw this year as well, then I don’t think they are looking at it with the right eyes.

Questions about black cards impacting on players in finals have been raised by the likes of former referees chief Pat McEnaney, who argued an amnesty should be introduced as soon as a player’s county has reached the semi-finals.

Black cards incurred in this year’s Allianz League did not count towards cumulative suspensions as they were the equivalent of 10-minute sin-bins as part of the suite of experimental rules trialled in the competition, a change which will be put to Special Congress in Cork in October.

How Conor Meyler overcame the bumps on the road

