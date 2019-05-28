Two ladies football clashes will act as curtain raisers to Munster semi-finals

The Munster ladies football championship games between Cork and Kerry and Clare vs Limerick will act as curtain raisers to the Munster SFC semi-finals, it has been confirmed.

The TG4 Munster Senior Championship clash between Cork and Kerry takes place at Páirc Uí Rinn before the Rebels' clash with Limerick in the men's code.

In the intemediate championship, Cusack Park hosts the meeting of Clare and Limerick, before the Banner men take on the Kingdom.

This is the second time 2018 All-Ireland Junior champions Limerick have played in a curtain raiser to the men. John Ryan's side were convincingly beaten 10-22 to 0-4 in Semple Stadium.

Elsewhere, there are three games in the TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship this weekend.

Kildare play Longford on Saturday, while on Sunday Meath host Laois and Offaly travel to Aughrim to play Wicklow.

Wexford have a bye to the semi-final in that competition.