Two former Galway United players to make Championship debuts this weekend

Padraic Cunningham and Antaine O'Laoi.
By Stephen Barry
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 04:06 PM

Former Galway United player Padraic Cunningham is among three Championship debutants for Galway's Connacht SFC quarter-final this weekend.

The multi-talented Headford-native gets the nod from Kevin Walsh to line-out at centre-forward against London, a year since he was approached by then Cork City manager John Caulfield about joining the 2017 Airtricity League champions.

Padraic Cunningham celebrates a goal for Galway United in 2017.

An Spidéal star Antaine O’Laoi, who also played at senior level for Galway United, lines out alongside Cunningham at wing-forward.

Mountbellew-Moylough's John Daly comes into the team at centre-back, where he joins his brother, Michael, in midfield. The pair are sons of former Galway manager and two-time All-Star Val Daly.

Two of Corofin's All-Ireland club champions make the team, Liam Silke and Ian Burke.

Burke is joined in the full-forward line by Shane Walsh and Danny Cummins.

GALWAY (v London): Ruairi Lavelle; Eoghan Kerin, Sean Andy O'Ceallaigh, David Wynne; Liam Silke, John Daly, Gary O'Donnell; Tom Flynn, Michael Daly; Antaine O'Laoi, Padraic Cunningham, Johnny Heaney; Ian Burke, Shane Walsh, Danny Cummins.

