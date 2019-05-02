Two former Galway United players to make Championship debuts this weekend

Former Galway United player Padraic Cunningham is among three Championship debutants for Galway's Connacht SFC quarter-final this weekend.
The multi-talented Headford-native gets the nod from Kevin Walsh to line-out at centre-forward against London, a year since he was approached by then Cork City manager John Caulfield about joining the 2017 Airtricity League champions.
An Spidéal star Antaine O’Laoi, who also played at senior level for Galway United, lines out alongside Cunningham at wing-forward.
Mountbellew-Moylough's John Daly comes into the team at centre-back, where he joins his brother, Michael, in midfield. The pair are sons of former Galway manager and two-time All-Star Val Daly.
Two of Corofin's All-Ireland club champions make the team, Liam Silke and Ian Burke.
Burke is joined in the full-forward line by Shane Walsh and Danny Cummins.
GALWAY (v London): Ruairi Lavelle; Eoghan Kerin, Sean Andy O'Ceallaigh, David Wynne; Liam Silke, John Daly, Gary O'Donnell; Tom Flynn, Michael Daly; Antaine O'Laoi, Padraic Cunningham, Johnny Heaney; Ian Burke, Shane Walsh, Danny Cummins.