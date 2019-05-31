Two changes to Cork ladies ahead of Kerry meeting in Páirc Uí Rinn

Ephie Fitzgerald has made two changes to his Cork attack for Saturday’s TG4 Munster Senior Championship Round 3 clash with Kerry (Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm).

This fixture is part of a double-header at the Cork city venue, and precedes the Munster GAA SFC semi-final between Cork and Limerick at the same venue (7pm).

Cork, the Lidl NFL Division 1 champions, beat Waterford in Round 2 in Munster and the two switches are both in the inside line, where Eimear Scally and Saoirse Noonan come in for Sadhbh O’Leary and Libby Coppinger.

Victory for Cork would ensure that they play Waterford in the Munster Final, as Waterford have already beaten Kerry in the round-robin phase.

A Kerry win would see the three counties locked together on three points – and score difference will be required to determine the two provincial finalists.

Kerry have made four changes following the Waterford reverse, ahead of a do-or-die fixture for their Munster ambitions.

Laura Fitzgerald replaces Kayleigh Cronin in goal, while Laoise Coughlan, Amy Foley and Emma Dineen come in for Aislinn Desmond, Miriam O’Keeffe and Hannah O’Donoghue.

There’s also a double-header in the TG4 Munster Intermediate Championship on Saturday, as Clare and Limerick meet at Cusack Park, Ennis (5pm).

This game precedes the Munster GAA SFC semi-final between Clare and Kerry (7pm), and the winners will face Tipperary in the TG4 Munster Intermediate Final.

Both Clare and Limerick have been beaten by Tipp, which leaves them in a straight fight for the remaining provincial final slot.

There are also three TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship quarter-finals down for decision over the weekend, with county grounds in use for all three.

On Saturday, Kildare welcome Longford to St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge for a 3pm start, while there are two games pencilled in for Sunday.

At Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Lidl NFL Division 3 Champions Meath host TG4 Leinster Intermediate Champions Laois (2pm), and Wicklow entertain Offaly in Aughrim (4.30pm).

Cork (v Kerry): M O’Brien; C O’Shea, E Meaney, M Duggan; S Kelly, A Hutchings, E Kiely; O Farmer, M O’Callaghan; C O’Sullivan, N Cotter, D Kiely; E Scally, S Noonan, O Finn.

Kerry (v Cork): L Fitzgerald; E Lynch, L Coughlan, C O’Brien; S Lynch, A O’Connell, C Murphy; L Scanlon, N Carmody; S Houlihan, A Brosnan, A Galvin; L Ní Mhuircheartaigh, E Dineen, A Foley.

Clare (v Limerick): C Harvey; E O’Dea, E O’Gorman, G Harvey; C O’Leary, L Ryan, S Ní Chonaill, A Reidy; E O’Connor; R Considine, T Kelly, S Bohannon; G Nolan, N O’Dea, C Callinan.

Limerick (v Clare): M Lyons; R Daly, O Giltenane, K Reidy; M O’Shea, N Ryan, C Mee; L Hanley, R Delee; R Ambrose, M Kavanagh, C Ní Cheallaigh; E Ryan, C Davis, C Hickey.