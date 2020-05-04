Tweeting Titans: The top 20 inter-county player Twitter accounts

When he announced his Dublin retirement last October, not only did Bernard Brogan bow out of having been one of the greatest footballers of a generation, but he relinquished his undisputed spot as the most followed current inter-county player on Twitter.

With 111,000 followers, the seven-time All-Ireland SFC winner, four-time All-Star, and 2010 footballer of the year was well ahead of the rest.

He still has some way to go to best Joe Brolly’s 135,000 followers, but is 7,000 ahead of Wexford senior football manager Paul Galvin.

So who has taken his place among those still togging out for their counties on the social platform? The answer is below, as we are fairly certain of the majority of the top-20 current inter-county player Twitter accounts (Jack McCaffrey appears to have deactivated his and TJ Reid is most active on other social media platforms).

As we have it, there are 13 footballers and seven hurlers:

20. James McCarthy @JamesyMac26 (Dublin), 14.1k followers.

The Rolls Royce of the Dublin middle third, McCarthy has occasionally hit out at Dublin’s detractors.

19. Conor McManus @ConorMcManus_15 (Monaghan), 14.3k followers.

In the news last week for the lovely phonecall he made to a 90-year-old Monaghan supporter, the estate agent’s appeal, as a footballer and as an example, is hardly surprising.

18. Brendan Maher @brenmaher8 (Tipperary), 14.8k followers.

The popularity of the 2016 All-Ireland-winning captain spiked last winter, following the ‘Battle of Broken Hurley’ in Páirc Uí Rinn.

17. Shane O’Donnell @townhurler (Clare), 15.4k followers.

He admitted recently that the reaction to his heroics of 2013 took a long time to get used to, but his performance in the last couple of seasons suggests he has overcome the difficulty.

16. Noel McGrath @GrathNoel

(Tipperary), 15.5k followers.

Unlucky not to be shortlisted for hurler of the year last season, McGrath’s career speaks volumes, but also his awareness about testicular cancer and other good causes.

15. Anthony Nash @anthonynash6 (Cork), 17.5k followers.

When the Cork goalkeeper was bringing the penalty to another level, he was also setting Twitter alight. After a hiatus, he has been posting regularly in recent months.

14. Dean Rock @deanrock14 (Dublin), 17.9k followers.

The abundance of work Rock does in his day job, as fundraising manager for Stewarts Care, is heartening and he was at it once more on Friday and Saturday with his Run Against The Sun initiative.

13. Jonny Cooper @jcoops (Dublin), 19.6k followers.

Adored by the Hill and begrudgingly respected by the supporters of other counties, DCU student recruitment officer Cooper’s attraction is a mixed bag.

12. Kevin McManamon @kevmc15 (Dublin), 21.8k followers.

The bane of most of Kerry’s existence in the 2000s, the sports psychologist is a regular tweeter and a supporter of several worthwhile initiatives away from the football field.

11. Richie Hogan @richiehogan8 (Kilkenny), 23.1k followers.

The third-most-followed current hurler, the Danesfort man works as the commercial manager for the GAA and GPA is well able to give his opinion.

10. Paddy McBrearty @PaddyMcBrearty (Donegal), 23.4k followers.

It’s difficult to believe the Kilcar man is still only 26, when he made his debut nine years ago. And he hasn’t tweeted since 2018!

9. Michael Darragh Macauley @MDMA_9 (Dublin), 24.2k followers.

Working with the north inner city community in Dublin, Macauley, a former footballer of the year, has many strings to his bow.

8. Eoin Cadogan @cads3 (Cork), 25.7k followers.

The 33-year-old ex-dual player and strength and conditioning coach is the second most followed hurler, behind the Galway wonder revealed below.

7. Diarmuid Connolly @dermoc123 (Dublin), 25.9k followers.

The enigma of Gaelic football made an appearance on Twitter recently, in aiding Ciarán Kilkenny’s online coaching sessions. The St Vincent’s man could scratch his head and it would court attention.

6. Philly McMahon @PhillyMcMahon (Dublin), 27.5k followers.

The gym owner and mental health advocate, who gave a TED talk in Mountjoy Prison last year, continues to attract plenty of attention for his exploits on and off the field.

5. James O’Donoghue @Jamesod7 (Kerry), 30.6k followers.

The 2014 footballer of the year would have picked up a lot of his interest when he claimed back-to-back All-Stars and, while injury has dogged him, he has maintained that following.

4. Ciarán Kilkenny @CKKilkenny93 (Dublin), 30.8k followers.

The multi All-Ireland winner has been the most proactive player on social media during the lockdown with his regular training-drill updates.

3. Aidan O’Shea @AIDOXI (Mayo), 46.7k followers.

More popular on Instagram, where most players prefer to hang out these days, but we’re sticking to Twitter, so there. Not afraid to get involved in a discussion.

2. Michael Murphy @mmurph95 (Donegal), 50.4k followers.

The Donegal captain’s longevity and consistency make him as relevant as ever, even if he, like most players, is careful about what he puts up on Twitter. This is his 14th season.

1. Joe Canning @JoeyCann88

(Galway), 55.3k followers.

Murphy is coming up close behind him and he does have his sports shop to consider, but then Canning’s business interests include Camile Thai. The hurler is class and, 12 years after his senior debut, the brand is strong.