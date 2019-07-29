News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
TV details for final round of Super 8s confirmed

By Joel Slattery
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 01:40 PM

GAA fans have another busy weekend of action to look ahead to after the drama of the hurling semi-finals.

Coming up this weekend, there are the final four games in the Super 8s as well as the U20 hurling semi-finals to look ahead to.

As this weekend is the final game in the round robin series, both games in each group are played at the same time.

On Saturday, Donegal travel to Mayo and Pairc Tailteann plays host to the clash of Meath and Kerry. Both of those games are live on Sky Sports and throw in at 6pm.

Earlier that afternoon, TG4 is broadcasting an U20 double header from Portlaoise as Cork play Kilkenny (hurling, 2pm) before the Rebel footballers face Dublin (4pm).

The other hurling semi-final between Tipperary and Wexford is on Sunday at 1.45 also on TG4.

That afternoon the final two football Super 8s games take place at 4pm.

RTÉ will televise the game between Tyrone and Dublin while the Cork v Roscommon game is on the RTÉ Player.

GAA on TVDublinCorkSuper 8sTOPIC: GAA

