News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Turlough O’Brien quits Carlow after inter-county call

Turlough O’Brien quits Carlow after inter-county call
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, June 08, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Carlow senior football manager Turlough O’Brien stepped down on Saturday in the wake of the GAA’s decision to postpone the inter-county season until October.

O’Brien, who had been appointed in September 2014, took the decision to ensure “a smooth transition” going into next year.

The Carlow County Board confirmed on Saturday: “Due to the reconfigured Inter-County season not set for resumption until mid October, and its inevitable lead into 2021 National League preparations, Turlough has brought forward his decision to step away with immediate effect to facilitate a smooth transition for the new season.”

It is believed O’Brien had intended to step away after this season and the news raises questions about other managers following suit. County boards may also have to consider extending agreements with their current managers who are in their final season or bringing them to an end prior to Championship.

In 2018, O’Brien guided The Barrow County to Division 3 for the first time in 33 years as well as a Leinster semi-final having beaten Kildare in the quarter-finals. The season before, the county enjoyed an extended summer beating Wexford, London and Leitrim.

Meanwhile, the death has taken place of former Kilkenny hurler Lester Ryan, uncle of 2014 Kilkenny All-Ireland winning captain of the same name. The Clara clubman, who won a Leinster medal in 1987 and had been a coaching officer as well as a member of the Leinster Council, died in a road accident on Saturday afternoon.

Kilkenny GAA’s social media accounts posted: “All associated with Kilkenny GAA were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Lester Ryan (Senior). As a player and as a Coach he left his mark on the GAA community both in Kilkenny and beyond. We extend our sympathies to his Wife and family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

READ MORE

Croke Park may become all-seater stadium amid further social distancing

More on this topic

Anthony Daly: So you want to know the secrets of coaching...Anthony Daly: So you want to know the secrets of coaching...

Ambrose O’Donovan: Players like David Clifford need protectionAmbrose O’Donovan: Players like David Clifford need protection

Michael Moynihan: Examining the tale of Christy RingMichael Moynihan: Examining the tale of Christy Ring

Croke Park may become all-seater stadium amid further social distancingCroke Park may become all-seater stadium amid further social distancing


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

O’Donovan: Players like Clifford need protectionO’Donovan: Players like Clifford need protection

Michael Moynihan: Examining the Ring taleMichael Moynihan: Examining the Ring tale

O'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anywayO'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anyway

UK football journalist of the year on writing columns, deadline panic, and why he didn’t join The AthleticUK football journalist of the year on writing columns, deadline panic, and why he didn’t join The Athletic


Lifestyle

A look behind the scenes of a Cork fashion journalist features among tonight's top tips.Monday TV highlights: Behind the scenes with Cork's Samantha Barry and a classic romance

Katie Wright asks skincare experts for advice on how to deal with a sudden outbreak of spots.5 reasons why you might be getting acne during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »