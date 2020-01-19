News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tullaroan boss hails side's character after dramatic Croke Park win over Fr O'Neill's

Tullaroan boss hails side's character after dramatic Croke Park win over Fr O'Neill's
By Therese O’Callaghan
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 07:27 AM

timgcap=Tullaroan manager Jimmy Coogan and Tommy Walsh. Picture: Sportsfile]JimmyCooganAndTommyWalshTullaroan2020_large.jpg[/timgcap]

Tullaroan manager Jimmy Coogan hailed his All-Ireland winners. After a slow start, the Kilkenny side turned the game in their favour to take victory after an epic All Ireland intermediate hurling club championship final. He said character had a lot to do with their one-point win.

“Character had an awful lot to do with it. We have been in an awful lot of finals in Kilkenny over the years and beaten in a lot of finals by a point or two. So, we made up our mind at half time we weren’t going to come out the wrong side of it today.

“The first half we started very nervous. We couldn’t seem to win a ball in the forwards. Our backs were doing reasonably well. The second half, it was going one way and then the other way. We’d go ahead and then they would come back.

Fr O’Neill’s are a very strong team as well. I thought our lads showed tremendous character in the second half to get over the line.

“The second half we just seemed to get a run on it. Shane Walsh came to centre-forward and Martin Keoghan went into full forward and hurled very well. We seemed to get the scores at the right time.

“At the start of the year, our aim was to get back to the business end in Kilkenny. We were delighted to win that. After that, things just took off for us. We hadn’t planned anything about Leinster or an All Ireland series. But once we got here, we made a point of giving it everything.

“The lads have been tremendous all year. They well deserved their victory. I couldn’t say enough good about them. Everything you ask them to do, they would do it. Their application in training and everything is absolutely fantastic.

Hurling means an awful lot to the people of Tullaroan. There is a tremendous history and a tremendous tradition of hurling in Tullaroan. The whole parish was behind us.

"The lads just gave it everything and got out the right side.

“We are very honoured to be All Ireland champions and to be representing Tullaroan and Kilkenny. We are thrilled with it.”

READ MORE

Tullaroan victorious after pulsating club championship final

More on this topic

Kelly: Borris aim to express themselvesKelly: Borris aim to express themselves

‘I’m not Henry. I’m TJ Reid. I’m doing what I can for the team’‘I’m not Henry. I’m TJ Reid. I’m doing what I can for the team’

Camogie legend Ann Downey to take charge of men's team in KilkennyCamogie legend Ann Downey to take charge of men's team in Kilkenny

Second is nowhere for Murphy and KilkennySecond is nowhere for Murphy and Kilkenny

TOPIC: Kilkenny GAA

More in this Section

Ulster’s victory ensures quarter-final placeUlster’s victory ensures quarter-final place

Calvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim drawCalvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim draw

Wolves claw their way back to win at SouthamptonWolves claw their way back to win at Southampton

Norwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier LeagueNorwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier League


Lifestyle

The actor knows how to impress when it comes to high profile events.6 times Katie Holmes wowed on the red carpet

Glamour, fun and feathers all feature in this year’s hottest looks – but first and foremost, individual style rules.10 on-trend ways to transform your home in 2020

Abi Jackson shares the enduring appeal of Pooh Bear’s wisdom on Winnie-the-Pooh Day – author A.A. Milne’s birthday.Winnie-the-Pooh Day: The wellbeing lessons we can learn from Pooh Bear

We asked three experts for the low-down on shampooing frequency.How often should you really wash your hair?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »