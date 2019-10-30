News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tributes to ‘one of nature’s gentlemen’

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 05:45 AM

The former Kerry footballer Pat Griffin, who passed away yesterday, has been described as “one of nature’s gentlemen”.

Griffin, who began his football career with his native Glenbeigh/Glencar before later transferring to Clonakilty in Cork where he was stationed as a garda, won two All-Ireland SFC medals during his 10 years wearing the green and gold.

Having made his inter-county debut in 1963, Griffin, who played most of his football with Kerry in the half-forward line, tasted All-Ireland final heartbreak on three occasions — 1964, ’65, and ’68 — before getting his hands on a Celtic Cross following Kerry’s 1969 win over Offaly. He added a second 12 months later.

Leading the tributes yesterday was Clonakilty GAA chairman Ger McCarthy, Griffin’s work as a garda having brought him to the West Cork town in the sixties.

“Pat was a very well respected member of the Gardaí, the community here in Clonakilty, and our GAA club,” said McCarthy.

“He was very well known, very well loved. A very pleasant man. I don’t think there is anybody who would have a bad word to say about Pat. He was just one of nature’s gentlemen.

In terms of sport, he was an outstanding player. He was a great advocate of the catch and kick, the old-style football. The modern game of hand-passing and defensive set-ups used to drive him simple.

"He felt they were destroying the game. He was a firm believer in that you relied on your own skills. He’d have appreciated this advanced mark because he certainly would have done well off it.”

The two-time All-Ireland medal winner, who was Kerry captain during the final defeat of ‘68, transferred to Clonakilty GAA club near the end of his playing days and later got involved in coaching teams in the club.

“He preferred being involved with the teams who were coming towards the end of the underage system — U16, minor, and U21.

“I stand to be corrected but I don’t believe he ever trained a Clon senior team. His skills and reading of the game was superb.

He was fierce well respected here in Clon. He was on a pedestal here in Clon. People loved meeting and chatting to him.

Pat Griffin is survived by his two sons Pádraig and Mark.

