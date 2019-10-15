News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tributes pour in for retiring Waterford hurler Michael 'Brick' Walsh

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 12:13 PM

Waterford legend Michael 'Brick' Walsh has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

Walsh, who played 75 Championship matches since making his debut in 2003 has been a key player for the Déise over the years.

Since news of his retirement came out, the tributes have been pouring in.

Waterford will also have to plan for the 2020 season without Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan after the pair were dropped by new manager Liam Cahill.

Déise legend Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh ends inter-county career

TOPIC: Waterford GAA

