Tributes pour in for retiring Waterford hurler Michael 'Brick' Walsh

Waterford legend Michael 'Brick' Walsh has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

Walsh, who played 75 Championship matches since making his debut in 2003 has been a key player for the Déise over the years.

Since news of his retirement came out, the tributes have been pouring in.

Michael 'Brick' Walsh has finished his career in Inter-County hurling. He has been an unbelievable servant for Waterford, with 74 appearances with the county , 4 all stars and 3 Munster titles to his name. Thank you Brick🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/eo0j8TP8lt — WATERFORD HURLING NEWS (@gaa_waterford) October 15, 2019

Will miss Brick Walsh lining out for Waterford- a giant of the game in our neck of the woods who always, always gave it his all for the team. One of my all time favorite players- thanks Brick ⚪️🔵 — Dave Recruits (@davewalshrec) October 15, 2019

The massive level of respect for Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh of #Waterford is very rare.. & here are a couple of reasons why.. Congrats on a brilliant career 👏 #GAA #HurlingLegend https://t.co/tvlerWnZEQ October 14, 2019

Best of Luck to the ICONIC Brick Walsh on his Retirement. What can you say about the man, All Stars in 4 different Positions, wherever he Went he Dominated. Well Done Brick on a Brilliant Career a Inspiration to all young Hurlers in the Country. A Giant of the Game. Hail💀Hail pic.twitter.com/LDclLpPKlF — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) October 15, 2019

Waterford will also have to plan for the 2020 season without Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan after the pair were dropped by new manager Liam Cahill.