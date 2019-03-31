NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tributes as Limerick super-fan John Hunt dies aged 98

By Steve Neville
Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 09:26 AM

Tributes have been made to the Limerick super-fan John Hunt, who has passed away aged 98.

Hunt saw Limerick win their last two All-Ireland titles, the later ending an 82-year drought.

In 1936, Hunt saw Limerick beat Kilkenny and in 2018 he travelled from Chicago to see the Treaty County overcome Galway.

Speaking to Irish Examiner last August about returning to Ireland to see Limerick lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup, Hunt said: "I came home for the 1973 All-Ireland final to see Limerick win and brought my wife and my son to that one.

"And here I am 45 years later with my grandson, Ed, to see Limerick win another All-Ireland."

It is very hard to tell you how I feel right now. It is out of this world. It is the greatest thrill that I have had for many many years. I was thrilled with every minute of the game.

Hunt had spent the last 70 years in the US, forming the Young Ireland Hurling Club in Chicago.

He became the American GAA Board chairman in 1964 and was an honorary president of Chicago GAA.

Chicago GAA posted on social media to "extend our sincerest and deepest sympathies to his entire family, friends and club on their great loss. May he Rest In Peace".

Limerick Hurling Club, Chicago also paid tribute.


"The Limerick Hurling Club Chicago would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Hunt family on the passing of the Great John Hunt.

"John a native of Athea Co Limerick was one of the founding members and the first Chairman of the Club in 1959 which it is celebrating 60 years this year. John always kept in touch with what was happening in the club through the years.

Belief helped us to adapt and win, says Munster coach after quarter-final triumph

"He was a frequent visitor to the dressing room in Gaelic Park over the years and was good for a speech to get the team going on Sundays."

The 98-year-old also made a famous appearance on The Late Late Show, where he finally got his own hands on the famous hurling trophy.

Hurling fans on social media have also paid tribute, heralding Hunt's love for the sport.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam.

