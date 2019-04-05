Tralee CBS upset odds to regain trophy

Kerry Colleges Russell Cup final

Tralee CBS 1-19 - 2-9 IS Killorglin

The defending champions held on to the Russell Cup (U-15½) in Kerry yesterday as Tralee CBS (The Green) overcame a more fancied Killorglin side in a well-contested affair yesterday.

The Green made the better start, leading leading by 0-5 to 0-1 after 10 minutes before Eoghan Hassett scored Killorglin’s first-half goal two minutes later. This was followed by a free from Hassett, and a Ciaran O’Sullivan point had the Mid Kerry School in front for the first time midway through the first-half.

The Green regrouped with Donal Daly frees and a fine finish from Josh Lynch in the 28th minute gave CBS a lead of 1-8 to 1-6 at half-time.

Four unanswered points in the first six minutes of the second-half, emphasised the Green’s dominance, and looked a comfortable when a point from Lynch and a further free from Daly had them 1-15 to 1-9 in front after 51 minutes. A Stephen Palmer goal offered Killorglin hope but the Green finished in style with four unanswered points to claim the trophy for a second successive year.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: J Lynch (1-3), D Daly (0-7, 6f), D Sayers (0-4, 1f), D Hennessy (0-2), N Rodgers, T Silong and E Cahill (0-1 each)

Scorers for IS Killorglin: E Hassett (1-5, 5f) S Palmer (1-0), C Spillane (0-2, 1f), J Horan and C O’Sullivan (0-1 each) IS

KILLORGIN:

C Foley; A O’Shea, L O’Neill, C O’Mahony; T Whittleton, C O’Sullivan, K Spillane, C Spillane, S Dineen; J Horgan, E Hassett, D O’Grady; C Foley, J O’Sullivan, S Palmer Subs: E Lynch for K Spillane (H/T)

TRALEE CBS:

B O’Brien; C White, TJ Heaphy, J O’Donoghue, N Rodgers, E McMahon, B Donnellan; J Lynch, R Pearse; S Healy, D Daly, T Silong; D Sayers, E Cahill, D Hennessy Subs: J Foley for Healy (42), C O’Callaghan for A O’Shea (50) and C O’Shea for O’Callaghan (55).

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)