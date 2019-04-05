NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tralee CBS upset odds to regain trophy

Captain TJ Heaphy shows off the cup after Tralee’s victory over IS Killorglin in the Kerry Colleges Russell Cup final at Farranfore, yesterday. Picture: Domnick Walsh
By Mortimer Murphy
Friday, April 05, 2019 - 07:12 PM

Kerry Colleges Russell Cup final

Tralee CBS 1-19 - 2-9 IS Killorglin

The defending champions held on to the Russell Cup (U-15½) in Kerry yesterday as Tralee CBS (The Green) overcame a more fancied Killorglin side in a well-contested affair yesterday.

The Green made the better start, leading leading by 0-5 to 0-1 after 10 minutes before Eoghan Hassett scored Killorglin’s first-half goal two minutes later. This was followed by a free from Hassett, and a Ciaran O’Sullivan point had the Mid Kerry School in front for the first time midway through the first-half.

The Green regrouped with Donal Daly frees and a fine finish from Josh Lynch in the 28th minute gave CBS a lead of 1-8 to 1-6 at half-time.

Four unanswered points in the first six minutes of the second-half, emphasised the Green’s dominance, and looked a comfortable when a point from Lynch and a further free from Daly had them 1-15 to 1-9 in front after 51 minutes. A Stephen Palmer goal offered Killorglin hope but the Green finished in style with four unanswered points to claim the trophy for a second successive year.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: J Lynch (1-3), D Daly (0-7, 6f), D Sayers (0-4, 1f), D Hennessy (0-2), N Rodgers, T Silong and E Cahill (0-1 each)

Scorers for IS Killorglin: E Hassett (1-5, 5f) S Palmer (1-0), C Spillane (0-2, 1f), J Horan and C O’Sullivan (0-1 each) IS

KILLORGIN:

C Foley; A O’Shea, L O’Neill, C O’Mahony; T Whittleton, C O’Sullivan, K Spillane, C Spillane, S Dineen; J Horgan, E Hassett, D O’Grady; C Foley, J O’Sullivan, S Palmer Subs: E Lynch for K Spillane (H/T)

TRALEE CBS:

B O’Brien; C White, TJ Heaphy, J O’Donoghue, N Rodgers, E McMahon, B Donnellan; J Lynch, R Pearse; S Healy, D Daly, T Silong; D Sayers, E Cahill, D Hennessy Subs: J Foley for Healy (42), C O’Callaghan for A O’Shea (50) and C O’Shea for O’Callaghan (55).

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)

