Tracey Kennedy declares ‘new era’ for Cork GAA, lauds ‘positive’ tie-up with Croke Park

Tracey Kennedy began her address to Cork’s GAA convention on Saturday with some words of thanks, apologising in advance for unintentional omissions. “It’s been a busy week,” she explained.

The financial scenario presented by Croke Park’s stadium manager Peter McKenna regarding the cost of the Páirc Ui Chaoimh redevelopment had Kennedy and her executive reaching for rebuttal evidence on the eve of convention. Which, in turn, took her on a delicate political slalom between rejecting the stadium cost had soared to €110m and showing due respect to the accounting acumen of the association’s hierarchy.

The Cork GAA chair used the forum of over 300 club representatives to set out the Board’s position on the stadium and its onerous debt burden. One, as far as the board’s accounts were concerned, the cost of the redevelopment still stood at around €86m. Two, the debt would have no impact on the day-to-day running of Cork GAA, nor its teams. Thirdly, “there has been no takeover of the stadium.”

Time, and not a lot of it, may render that final comment inaccurate.

Tracey Kennedy came out fighting to the delegates at the Cork GAA convention at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday, quoting the old proverb: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. I want the entire Cork GAA family to go far, together.’ Picture: Jim Coughlan

Kennedy also insisted “categorically” that there are no plans to levy clubs in any way in relation to the stadium project. Write down the date and time on that one too.

The stadium’s newly constituted board will meet tonight for the first time, after which is anticipated some form of concrete information off the same page. The meeting, and board, has the retiring Frank Murphy as its secretary. If that didn’t raise any eyebrows among the delegates Saturday night, it should have. It certainty didn’t stimulate any debate. Maybe the majority were still getting their heads around the wild disparity between the stadium figures of Cork GAA’s accounts and those in headquarters. Some of the difference, presumably, can be attributed to differentials and disagreements on contract invoices. In the Assets section of the financial report presented by treasurer, Diarmuid Gowen, is a €6.5m allowance for VAT returns to the Board.

In all its towering glory, the new Páirc Ui Chaoimh is impressive, but what lies beneath? And what pain and suffering lies ahead both for the stadium committee, and the broader constituency? Kennedy stressed at convention the determination to separate the stadium from the daily workings of the County Board but that will be a tough needle to thread in 2019 and beyond. Peter McKenna’s business manner in the management of Croke Park has bestowed upon him a certain reputation and the lessons learned from the redevelopment of Jones’s Road will be applied with rigour in Cork. That will surely be reflected in the composition of the stadium board and who calls the shots on it.

It’s a new Cork executive thin on experience with Kennedy and new CEO Kevin O’Donovan joined in 2019 by Marc Sheehan as vice-chair, and Joseph Blake as communications officer. But what they lack in business savvy, they can partially compensate with a fresh, vibrant, energetic approach to the “new era” that the chairperson spoke of Saturday night.

She was bang on about one thing. Reputationally, Cork GAA is in a bad place. “One of the most frustrating things is the negativity we seem to attract,” Kennedy admitted.

“As we’ve seen in the last couple of days, and at various times throughout the year, there seems to be almost an assumption that Cork GAA is at fault when something goes wrong. In my opinion the GAA at national and local levels ships a completely unjustified level of criticism for an organisation that does such a phenomenal amount of good.

“However, there’s no doubt that we draw some of the criticism on ourselves, and I hope that in the year ahead, we can take the opportunity to do some work on ‘brand Cork’ and try to ensure we are less open to criticism.

We can’t control how we are portrayed in the media, but we have full control over how we present ourselves.

She elaborated: “Perhaps the greatest challenge we face at this point in time is also our greatest opportunity. I stand before you tonight at the cusp of enormous change in Cork GAA, as we make the transition from one era to the next. Like all great change, we feel trepidation and anxiety but also exhilaration and anticipation. We will certainly lose by the change, but we also have so much to gain.

“That is no criticism of what has been, but as the saying goes, we cannot become what we need to be by remaining what we are. In order to become a true 21st century sporting organisation that is run efficiently, has a clear player and coach development pathway, is well-financed, provides meaningful competition and meets the various needs of all stakeholders, cultural change is absolutely vital - and that change starts tonight.

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. I want the entire Cork GAA family to go far, together.”

Fighting words. She added that in January, the executive will launch a blueprint for the improvement of football in the county. The lack of success in the code is a “major challenge for us” she said. On the presumption that there’s a cost attaching to this strategy, it might also prove a litmus test for future financing of operational activities.

Much of the plan will be beneficial to Cork GAA as a whole but there is no doubt that football needs positive action and I am confident the implementation of the football plan will lead to success for Cork football.

"One message that emerged very strongly was the need to have our more recent former Cork players involved at all levels of our Association. Many of them are already making significant contributions to their clubs and are or have been involved with development squads or other Cork teams, but many of them don’t have any role in the GAA when they finish their playing careers, and that is something that needs to be addressed in our future planning.”

It’s not like there aren’t enough pressing issues for Cork GAA to be busying itself with. It will be instructive to see how the job specification of the new CEO Kevin O’Donovan pans out. If he is bogged down with operational, day-to-day concerns like fixtures and game structures, he is hardly going to be best placed to, as Ms Kennedy indicated, “draw the many strands of the association” and deliver “a more efficient operational structure” going forward. And certainly not manage the financial millstone of an indebted facility where he will come to work every day.

So, what happens next? At what point does the GAA ‘family’ get (a) the transparent bottom-line cost for Páirc Ui Chaoimh, (b) better detail of the road-map out of suffocating debt, and most importantly, how the over-run for the redevelopment has spiralled to another realm? Only when those details are excavated can we get a robustly accurate sense of whether this is a new era for Cork GAA – or the remake of an old, demoralising story.