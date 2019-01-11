Tracey Kennedy: Committee remit is beyond football

Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy said the remit of the finance committee announced in the new Cork football plan will not be limited to football matters, while the GDAs mentioned in the plan “won’t necessarily” focus on football.

“While the finance committee is a recommendation of the plan, I had already indicated that I was going to set up a finance sub-committee anyway. This document will become part of the remit of that committee.

“That will be a strategic committee with a view to identifying extra income sources for the county board.

“We have maybe been limited in our sources of income over the past few years, and when you look at what other counties are doing, perhaps there are imaginative ideas out there. So the remit of the finance committee will not only be football.”

Funding this plan will be part of that role, but it will also have the remit of developing a financial strategy for the Cork County Board.

I think it’ll be a very useful committee and probably something we need. In by-law the executive is the finance committee, so this committee will be advising the executive in the way the Government uses a fiscal advisory committee. But it will not have executive powers of its own.

Kennedy added that Cairde Chorcaí, the fundraising body set up on Leeside last year, would have a representative on the new finance committee.

“It (Cairde Chorcaí) will be invited to have a nominee on the committee, which I think will be a good link. We hope to announce that committee in the next few weeks, but obviously the county treasurer will chair it.”

The two incoming GDAs referred to in the launch of the football plan will “not necessarily” focus on football exclusively, she added.

“Those GDAs are coming in anyway... When we employ them the Cork football plan will be in the background to that, so what’s important is to have a cohort of GDAs capable of delivering the plan, whether it’s new GDAs or the existing people, a strong cohort of GDAs capable of delivering the plan — but they won’t necessarily just be doing football.”

The chairperson also said that there was “no further information” regarding the work of Michael O’Flynn and Tom Gray in finalising costs for Páirc Uí Chaoimh and whether those figures would be revealed at the county board meeting at the end of this month.