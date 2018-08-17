Home»Sport

‘Total trust’ in Limerick to get pitch in perfect condition

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 05:20 AM

By Michael Moynihan

Cork U21 hurling manager Denis Ring is confident the Limerick County Board will have the Gaelic Grounds in “great shape” for Sunday week’s All-Ireland U21 hurling clash with Tipperary.

The Gaelic Grounds will have 20,000 spectators next Sunday to watch the All-Ireland final on a big screen, leading to fears of pitch damage, but Ring said Cork “can only control what we can control”.

“The Limerick County Board is an extremely efficient county board,” said Ring.

They’ll make sure if a pitch is assigned to them for an All-Ireland, that everything is done to make sure that pitch is in great condition.

“I know a lot of Limerick people, my father-in-law is a Limerick man and played for the Limerick minors, they love their hurling and they’ll want an All-Ireland final to go off well. We can only control what we can control. We have total trust in Limerick to make sure the pitch will be in great shape.”

As for the unusual time for the game — 5.30pm on a Sunday — Ring said that would not be a distraction for Cork: “The venue, the time — it’s a fine big pitch, the same dimensions as Croke Park. Regardless of the time, we aren’t going to let that enter our heads. All that matters is that we turn up there.

That’s all that matters, that and getting the lads prepared for a Tipperary team we have huge respect for.

The manager was hopeful injury doubts Declan Dalton, David Griffin and Daire Connery will be available.

“We’d be optimistic about Declan, we’ll give him every chance. Hopefully, he’ll be training fully with us the week coming — it’s looking good. At the moment we’d be confident. David is making good progress as well, we’d be optimistic he’d make it.

“He hurt his hamstring in an internal game. Daire is making slow progress — he got a dead leg, a knee injury that’s just particularly nasty. His progress has been slower than we’d have thought, but again, we’re optimistic.”


