Home»sport

Tony Óg Regan takes over from Caroline Currid as Limerick performance psychology coach

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 01:42 PM

Former Galway hurler Tony Óg Regan has taken over as performance psychology coach for the Limerick hurling team.

John Kiely has brought Regan into his backroom team to replace Caroline Currid, who was involved in Kiely's first two years in charge, culminating in an All-Ireland title.

Regan has been involved with Limerick throughout the season so far, the Limerick Leader have confirmed, as they booked a spot in Sunday's League final against Waterford at Croke Park.

Like Currid, Regan has previously worked with an All-Ireland-winning Tipperary team (2016).

He's also been involved with the Waterford hurlers and Galway footballers.

He has experience of the Limerick club scene having worked with senior championship runners-up Doon last year.

