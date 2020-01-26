Tony Kelly illuminates routine win for Brian Lohan's Clare

Clare 1-27 - 0-14 Carlow

As expected Clare opened their National League campaign under new manager Brian Lohan in impressive fashion as they eased to a comprehensive 16-point victory over Colm Bonnar’s Carlow in Ennis.

Clare's Domhnall McMahon gets the pass away under pressure from Richard Coady of Carlow. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The home side always had the upper hand over a Carlow team too reliant on Martin Kavanagh for scores, with the centre-forward helping himself to 0-6 in the first period to have something to fight for on the turnover as they trailed 1-12 to 0-9.

A second-minute goal from Shane O’Donnell had Clare in the ascendancy and with all six forwards getting on the scoresheet by the 18th minute they all had matters in hand en route to this routine win.

A solid and workmanlike team performance was illuminated by Tony Kelly’s brilliance, with the Ballyea man contributing 0-12 in a real tour de force.

Scorers for Clare:

T Kelly (0-12, 6f), S O’Donnell (1-2), J Conlon (0-3,1f), D Fitzgerald (0-2), A McCarthy (0-2), D McInerney (0-1), P O’Connor (0-1), I Galvin (0-1), D Reidy (0-1), R Taylor (0-1), D McMahon (0-1).

Scorers for Carlow:

M Kavanagh (0-8, 7f), C Nolan (0-3, 1f), John Michael Nolan (0-2), R Coady (0-1).

CLARE

D Tuohy; J Browne, C Cleary, E Quirke; A McCarthy, P O’Connor, S O’Halloran; D McInerney, T Kelly; I Galvin, D Fitzgerald, D Reidy; R Taylor, J Conlon, S O’Donnell.

Subs: D McMahon for Galvin (53), L Corry for Quirke (55), S Morey for Reidy (62), C Guilfoyle for O’Donnell (63), N Deasy for Fitzgerald (64).

CARLOW

D Jordan; R Smithers, P Doyle, M Doyle; K McDonald, D English, D Byrne; R Coady, E Byrne; John Michael Nolan, M Kavanagh, Jon Nolan; A Amond, P Coady, C Nolan.

Subs: S Whelan for Byrne (half-time), T Joyce for Amond (52), M Malone for P Coady (63), C Treacy for John Michael Malone (64), J Kavanagh for Kavanagh (71).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)