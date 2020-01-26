News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tony Kelly illuminates routine win for Brian Lohan's Clare

By Joe O Muircheartaigh
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 04:03 PM

Clare 1-27 - 0-14 Carlow

As expected Clare opened their National League campaign under new manager Brian Lohan in impressive fashion as they eased to a comprehensive 16-point victory over Colm Bonnar’s Carlow in Ennis.

Clare's Domhnall McMahon gets the pass away under pressure from Richard Coady of Carlow. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Clare's Domhnall McMahon gets the pass away under pressure from Richard Coady of Carlow. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The home side always had the upper hand over a Carlow team too reliant on Martin Kavanagh for scores, with the centre-forward helping himself to 0-6 in the first period to have something to fight for on the turnover as they trailed 1-12 to 0-9.

A second-minute goal from Shane O’Donnell had Clare in the ascendancy and with all six forwards getting on the scoresheet by the 18th minute they all had matters in hand en route to this routine win.

A solid and workmanlike team performance was illuminated by Tony Kelly’s brilliance, with the Ballyea man contributing 0-12 in a real tour de force.

Scorers for Clare:

T Kelly (0-12, 6f), S O’Donnell (1-2), J Conlon (0-3,1f), D Fitzgerald (0-2), A McCarthy (0-2), D McInerney (0-1), P O’Connor (0-1), I Galvin (0-1), D Reidy (0-1), R Taylor (0-1), D McMahon (0-1).

Scorers for Carlow:

M Kavanagh (0-8, 7f), C Nolan (0-3, 1f), John Michael Nolan (0-2), R Coady (0-1).

CLARE

D Tuohy; J Browne, C Cleary, E Quirke; A McCarthy, P O’Connor, S O’Halloran; D McInerney, T Kelly; I Galvin, D Fitzgerald, D Reidy; R Taylor, J Conlon, S O’Donnell.

Subs: D McMahon for Galvin (53), L Corry for Quirke (55), S Morey for Reidy (62), C Guilfoyle for O’Donnell (63), N Deasy for Fitzgerald (64).

CARLOW

D Jordan; R Smithers, P Doyle, M Doyle; K McDonald, D English, D Byrne; R Coady, E Byrne; John Michael Nolan, M Kavanagh, Jon Nolan; A Amond, P Coady, C Nolan.

Subs: S Whelan for Byrne (half-time), T Joyce for Amond (52), M Malone for P Coady (63), C Treacy for John Michael Malone (64), J Kavanagh for Kavanagh (71).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)

More on this topic

Waterford defeat wasteful Cork despite conceding two-goal head startWaterford defeat wasteful Cork despite conceding two-goal head start

Donegal boss Declan Bonner: 'Someone should’ve taken a black, red, whatever'Donegal boss Declan Bonner: 'Someone should’ve taken a black, red, whatever'

Free-scoring Kerry ease past MayoFree-scoring Kerry ease past Mayo

Ronan McCarthy: 'Cork will probably need 10 points to get out of the division'Ronan McCarthy: 'Cork will probably need 10 points to get out of the division'

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Liverpool new boy Takumi Minamino living up to Jurgen Klopp’s expectationsLiverpool new boy Takumi Minamino living up to Jurgen Klopp’s expectations

Bournemouth hope magic of Harry Potter can conjure up FA Cup progressBournemouth hope magic of Harry Potter can conjure up FA Cup progress

Pliskova joins other big name casualties at Australian OpenPliskova joins other big name casualties at Australian Open

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham’s winter break scheduled at the ‘wrong moment’Jose Mourinho says Tottenham’s winter break scheduled at the ‘wrong moment’


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »