Tony Forristal U14 hurling: Colm Crowley’s Rebels celebrate double success

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 05:00 AM

By Colm O’Connor

Colm Crowley has some crumbs of comfort for Cork hurling fans after yesterday’s snatch and grab defeat to Tipperary in the All-Ireland U21 final.

Cork’s victorious Tony Forristal and Sony Walsh trophies teams at the annual All-Ireland U14 competitions in Waterford on Saturday evening.

Crowley, a Games Development Administrator, oversaw another momentous day for underage talent in the county when the Rebels claimed the Tony Forristal and Sony Walsh trophies in the annual All-Ireland U14 extravaganza in Waterford on Saturday evening.

He is the first to repeat that old banking warning that “past performance is no guarantee of future results” but is enthused by the strides Cork have made in the past five years in developing underage talent at this grade in particular.

Crowley said: “These results and performances show that we are on the right road. Huge credit must go to the work across the county at club and schools level. Ever before any of these players come into our development squads they have received excellent coaching and training.

This is the fourth Tony Forristal title in the last six years for us and a five in a row in the Sonny Walsh - and that shows the massive strength and depth in the county.

He continued: “We work in terms of regional squads, that are then whittled down to form the Cork squads. And the great thing about this regional approach is that we are now getting players from clubs that traditionally wouldn’t have featured for Cork in hurling in the past.

“The net is getting wider and that means that fewer players are slipping through the cracks.”

Crowley explained that: “all these Cork squads are disbanded now, and the process will start again in a few months to build for next year with new squads.

It means that every young player has the chance to make his way into contention. It is not a closed book - just because a player is on a squad now doesn’t guarantee him that spot next year.

“Take a look at some of the players now playing for Cork at U21 and senior level, the likes of Mark Coleman or Robbie O’Flynn. They were on the B teams at U14 level but see how they progressed subsequently.”

Overall it was a very good weekend for Cork teams.

Our U16s were beaten by a very good Galway outfit in Mallow on Saturday — I believe a few of those Galway lads were involved in the minor team which won the All-Ireland in Croke Park last weekend while our U15s made the semi-final of the U15 Arrabawn tournament in Tipperary.

First-half strikes from Ben O’Connor and Harry Nevin gave the young Rebels a 2-15 to 3-6 victory against Kilkenny in the Tony Forristal final. Nevin collected the man of the match award. Cork defeated Limerick and Wexford in the group stages before they posted 5-17 against Laois in the semis.

The Cats overcame Tipperary, Waterford and Dublin to reach the final.

The boys in red prevailed 2-0 on penalties in a dramatic Sonny Walsh decider with Tipperary.

The sides were deadlocked at 2-7 each after extra time. Late goals by Conor Hazlewood and Matthew O’Callaghan earned Cork a share of the spoils. There were no scores from either side during extra time.


KEYWORDS

Tony Forristal CupSonny Walsh CupU14 All-Ireland Hurling Championship

Today's Stories

Hurlers whose swing makes them identifiable

Cork need to put steel fist into silk glove

Ode to a joyous championship

