Tony Forristal U14 hurling: Colm Crowley’s Rebels celebrate double success

By Colm O’Connor
Colm Crowley has some crumbs of comfort for Cork hurling fans after yesterday’s snatch and grab defeat to Tipperary in the All-Ireland U21 final.
Crowley, a Games Development Administrator, oversaw another momentous day for underage talent in the county when the Rebels claimed the Tony Forristal and Sony Walsh trophies in the annual All-Ireland U14 extravaganza in Waterford on Saturday evening.
He is the first to repeat that old banking warning that “past performance is no guarantee of future results” but is enthused by the strides Cork have made in the past five years in developing underage talent at this grade in particular.
Crowley said: “These results and performances show that we are on the right road. Huge credit must go to the work across the county at club and schools level. Ever before any of these players come into our development squads they have received excellent coaching and training.
He continued: “We work in terms of regional squads, that are then whittled down to form the Cork squads. And the great thing about this regional approach is that we are now getting players from clubs that traditionally wouldn’t have featured for Cork in hurling in the past.
“The net is getting wider and that means that fewer players are slipping through the cracks.”
Crowley explained that: “all these Cork squads are disbanded now, and the process will start again in a few months to build for next year with new squads.
“Take a look at some of the players now playing for Cork at U21 and senior level, the likes of Mark Coleman or Robbie O’Flynn. They were on the B teams at U14 level but see how they progressed subsequently.”
Overall it was a very good weekend for Cork teams.
First-half strikes from Ben O’Connor and Harry Nevin gave the young Rebels a 2-15 to 3-6 victory against Kilkenny in the Tony Forristal final. Nevin collected the man of the match award. Cork defeated Limerick and Wexford in the group stages before they posted 5-17 against Laois in the semis.
The Cats overcame Tipperary, Waterford and Dublin to reach the final.
The boys in red prevailed 2-0 on penalties in a dramatic Sonny Walsh decider with Tipperary.
The sides were deadlocked at 2-7 each after extra time. Late goals by Conor Hazlewood and Matthew O’Callaghan earned Cork a share of the spoils. There were no scores from either side during extra time.