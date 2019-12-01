News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tommy Freeman rolls back the years to lead Magheracloone to Ulster glory

By Francis Mooney
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 03:09 PM

Magheracloone (Monaghan) 1-15 - 0-13 Galbally (Tyrone)

Former All-Star Tommy Freeman led Magheracloone to victory in the Ulster Club IFC final, hitting four points from play at the Athletic Grounds.

Padraig McMahon hit the only goal of the game as the Monaghan men advance to a place in the All-Ireland series.

The sides were deadlocked on 0-3 each after 15 minutes, but Freeman’s three delightful scores from play gave Magheracloone the edge as they went three clear. Daniel Kerr kept Galbally in touch from frees, but the Monaghan men took a 0-8 to 0-6 lead into the interval, and maintained a hot pace throughout the second half.

The Tyrone men trimmed a five points deficit back to three but never recovered after McMahon netted after 50 minutes.

Scorers for Magheracloone: P McMahon (1-4), T Freeman (0-4), A Kieran (0-3), B Kieran, G Doogan, J Ward, R Farrelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galbally: D Kerr (0-4, 3f), L Rafferty, S Og Mulgrew (0-2 each), D Murphy, S Murphy, R Nugent, E McGarrity, M Murphy (0-1 each).

MAGHERACLOONE: D Kirk; M Jones, P Ward, P McArdle; C McKeown, J Ward, K Rudden; J Kieran, G Doogan; B Kieran, A Kieran, P McMahon; A McCahey, M Mertzger, T Freeman.

Subs: J Doogan for McKeown, R Farrelly for McCahey, L Og Murray for Metzger, J Lambe for B Kieran, N Marron for Freeman.

GALBALLY: L Og McAuley; S Hurson, K McCrory, A Carberry; M Donnelly, C Quinn, S Og Mulgrew; R Nugent, E McGarrity; L Rafferty, D Kerr, C Donnelly; S Murphy, C Donaghy, D Murphy.

Subs: M Lennon for Hurson, M Murphy for Donaghy, C Donnelly for Carberry, F McGarrity for M Donnelly, P Rafferty for S Murphy.

Referee: K Faloon (Armagh).

TOPIC: GAA

