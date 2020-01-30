Tomás Ó Sé: Kerry must win tight one against Dubs

Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé has warned the current crop of Kingdom players that they have to start coming out the right side of epic encounters with Dublin.

Peter Keane’s Kerry have coughed up late leads and drawn with Dublin in two of their last three games; last year’s All-Ireland final stalemate and Saturday’s Allianz League opener which ended 1-19 apiece.

Kerry led by three with 66 minutes on the clock at Croke Park last weekend but couldn’t close it out and famously failed to put 14-man Dublin to the sword in last year’s drawn All-Ireland decider.

The big positive from last weekend of course was that David Clifford rose to the occasion to snatch a draw with a late free though five-time All-Ireland winner Ó Sé felt they should have won it.

“I think it was probably a victory lost,” said Ó Sé at the launch of the Gourmet Food Parlour ladies third level football championships which culminates at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence on March 13/14.

This Kerry team will have to learn how to get over those kinds of games.

“I always go with my gut and I was disappointed straight after the final whistle. The game was there to be won. At the same time, I’m excited because realistically come Championship time if they do meet again you’ll have Peter Crowley, Gavin White, Tom O’Sullivan, Diarmuid O’Connor and David Moran back.

"I know Con O’Callaghan and Jack McCaffrey can hurt you like no other players can, possibly like no Kerry fellas can, but that’s serious weight to come back in all the same.

There was a bit of bite there, it was there between Mayo and Dublin too and probably still is there, but that bit of bite was there and it’s not unhealthy.

“The Clifford thing there with the jersey at the end that was ripped off him, that was basically Kerry grabbing a hold of Dublin and not letting them get the (upper hand). Kerry did to Dublin what Dublin did to Mayo a couple of years ago and I liked the fact the Dublin boys didn’t like it, John Small and the others. There were no fists raised, it was argy bargy, I’d be excited.

“But initially, yeah, it’s something that I felt, a similar situation with the drawn final last year, the game was there to be won, just go for it.”

Dalo's Hurling Show: Cork's old failings, Déise reborn, danger of 14 Cats, Limerick in Tipp heads?