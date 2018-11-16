TJ Reid can steer Ballyhale into another decider, says old boss Moloney

Two tribes go to war tomorrow afternoon in Wexford Park over a Leinster semi-final.

There is a notable difference in background. Ballyhale Shamrocks, with 16 Senior titles and six All Ireland titles, arrive to take on Naomh Éanna, winners four weeks ago of their inaugural Senior title. The Gorey side shocked St Martin’s, reigning champions and strong favourites.

Andy Moloney led Ballyhale Shamrocks to Senior success in 2014 and All Ireland success in 2015. A native of Cahir, he hurled with both Tipperary and Waterford (following a move to Ballygunner). Having managed Oulart-The Ballagh this season, he is well placed to assess this contest.

“It’s an attractive prospect,” Moloney notes. “The club scene in Wexford is pretty even, as the County Final proved. Naomh Éanna are a young and lively team, very enthusiastic. Jack Cullen at half back and Aodhán Doyle in midfield are fine hurlers. Then you have Conor McDonald and Cathal Dunbar up front.

Naomh Éanna nearly always know what they want to do with the ball. Willie Cleary, their coach, is an excellent man to have aboard.

Henry Shefflin took over as manager when Andy Moloney stepped down in late 2017.

“I’m delighted for Henry, in personal terms,” he says. “He’s been a close friend since college days together in WIT. It’s not easy to manage your native club. So it’s a fair achievement, a Senior title at your first attempt.”

Moloney elaborates: “Henry has drawn on the young lads who won Minor A and U21 A for the Shamrocks over the last couple of seasons. Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody are already hot to handle up front. If Colin [Fennelly] and TJ [Reid] hit form, the opposition backs will have a lot to do.”

Moloney can envisage an away win: “Naomh Éanna will be meeting a different animal in Ballyhale Shamrocks. Everything will go up a few notches. Can they cope?”

His conclusion? “Freetaking is even more important at this time of year, when you have a greasy ball, a wet ball. Naomh Éanna have a few good freetakers. TJ needs to have his eye in. If he has, I think Ballyhale will get there.”