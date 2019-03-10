Tipp's dominance proves too much for Cork on home turf

Cork 1-16 - 1-29 Tipperary

Tipperary ran out comfortable victors in this NHL 1A game, dominating the game throughout and winning with plenty to spare.

The visitors were in charge for almost all of the first half - after Cork’s Patrick Horgan and Tipperary’s Jason Forde exchanged early frees, Tipp took over.

Robert Byrne of Tipperary in action against Bill Cooper of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 5 match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

They hit eight points in a row from the tenth minute on, punctuated by one Horgan free, to stretch their lead to 0-10 to 0-4 coming toward the 20th minute.

Backed by a strong wind, with Forde unerring from frees, Tipp dominated Cork’s restarts and kept their opponents under incessant pressure. In first half injury time Forde and Michael Breen hit points to make it 0-16 to 0-6 at the break.

On the resumption Tipp killed the game off with an early goal from the irrepressible Forde, making the score 1-17 to 0-7.

From there to the finish Tipp simply held their opponents at bay easily, and Cork’s late goal from Aidan Walsh was a consolation score.

By then Seamus Harnedy had received a straight red to make the home side’s misery complete.

Cork's Aidan Walsh and Bill Cooper with Noel McGrath of Tipperary. Photo: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-6, 4 frees, 1 65); A. Walsh (1-0), C. Lehane (0-4); B. Cooper, L. Meade, R. O’Flynn M. Coleman, S. Kingston, A. Cadogan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (1-13, 8 frees, 1 65); M. Breen (0-6); S. Callanan (0-3, 1 free); N. O’Meara, J. Morris (0-2 each); J. McGrath, J. O’Dwyer, N. McGrath (0-1 each).

CORK: A. Nash, D. Browne, D. Cahalane, S. McDonnell, C. Joyce, T. O’Mahony, E. Cadogan, C. Murphy, B. Cooper, C. Lehane, S. Harnedy (c), D. Dooley, A. Cadogan, A. Walsh, P. Horgan.

Subs: S. Kingston for A. Cadogan (inj, 33); L. Meade and M. Coleman for Dooley and E. Cadogan (HT); R. O’Flynn for Murphy (51); J. O’Connor for Walsh (inj, 71).

TIPPERARY: Paul Maher, C. Barrett, J. Barry, R. Maher, J. O’Dwyer, Padraic Maher, R. Byrne N. McGrath, M. Breen, J. Morris, N. O’Meara, J. Forde, J. O’Dwyer, S. Callanan (c), J. McGrath.

Subs: Patrick Maher for Forde (inj, 58); A. Flynn for O’Dwyer (60); B. Heffernan for O’Meara (63); M. Kehoe for Callanan (68).

Referee: S. Cleere (Kilkenny).