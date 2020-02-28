Tipperary's three McGrath brothers to start together for first time

Tipperary are much changed for Sunday's crucial Allianz Hurling League clash with Waterford.

Noel McGrath

Boss Liam Sheedy has made six changes for the visit of a Déise side managed by Liam Cahill who guided Tipp to All-Ireland U-21/U-20 titles in 2018 and 2019.

Big guns Padraic Maher, Noel, and John McGrath are all recalled while there are starts too for corner-back Brian McGrath and full-forward line duo Willie Connors and Dillon Quirke.

All-Ireland champions Tipp could do with the win as they are in danger of missing out on a quarter-final spot after losses to Limerick and Cork in their Division 1 group.

Their Round 4 defeat of Westmeath was their only win from five competitive games since last August's All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny.

Tipperary (NHL v Waterford): B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, B McGrath; A Flynn, B Heffernan, Padraic Maher; N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, J McGrath, N O'Meara; W Connors, S Callanan, D Quirke.

Tipperary (NFL v Longford): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, T Fitzgerald; K Fahey, R Kiely, B Maher; S O'Brien, Conal Kennedy; E Moloney, J Kennedy, B Fox; C Sweeney, S O'Connor, R Quigley.