News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tipperary's three McGrath brothers to start together for first time

By Paul Keane
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 09:21 PM

Tipperary are much changed for Sunday's crucial Allianz Hurling League clash with Waterford.

Noel McGrath
Noel McGrath

Boss Liam Sheedy has made six changes for the visit of a Déise side managed by Liam Cahill who guided Tipp to All-Ireland U-21/U-20 titles in 2018 and 2019.

Big guns Padraic Maher, Noel, and John McGrath are all recalled while there are starts too for corner-back Brian McGrath and full-forward line duo Willie Connors and Dillon Quirke.

All-Ireland champions Tipp could do with the win as they are in danger of missing out on a quarter-final spot after losses to Limerick and Cork in their Division 1 group.

Their Round 4 defeat of Westmeath was their only win from five competitive games since last August's All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny.

Tipperary (NHL v Waterford): B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, B McGrath; A Flynn, B Heffernan, Padraic Maher; N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, J McGrath, N O'Meara; W Connors, S Callanan, D Quirke.

Tipperary (NFL v Longford): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, T Fitzgerald; K Fahey, R Kiely, B Maher; S O'Brien, Conal Kennedy; E Moloney, J Kennedy, B Fox; C Sweeney, S O'Connor, R Quigley.

More on this topic

Commitment, culture, and craic: The value of GAA training campsCommitment, culture, and craic: The value of GAA training camps

Calculators at the ready: These are the permutations for Divisions 2 and 3 of the Football LeagueCalculators at the ready: These are the permutations for Divisions 2 and 3 of the Football League

Blowing the whistle on hurling’s ref crisisBlowing the whistle on hurling’s ref crisis

Weekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phaseWeekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phase

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Italy’s rugby heartland at the epicentre of coronavirus ‘red zones’Italy’s rugby heartland at the epicentre of coronavirus ‘red zones’

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla handed eight-game suspensionLeeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla handed eight-game suspension

Five key storylines to follow at the National Indoor ChampionshipsFive key storylines to follow at the National Indoor Championships

Weekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phaseWeekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phase


Lifestyle

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »