Tipperary's Jerome Cahill named U-20 Hurler of the Year

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 02:16 PM

Jerome Cahill has been named the 2019 Bord Gáis Energy U-20 Player of the Year.

The Kilruane MacDonagh's man was influential for Liam Cahill’s side this summer as they claimed the first All-Ireland title at the new U-20 grade, scoring 1-1 in last month’s final against Cork.

Kerry’s Michael Slattery has also been named the Player of the Year for the Richie McElligott Cup, following the Kingdom’s impressive run to lift the trophy.

Slattery hit eight points as Kerry ran out 3-22 to 0-12 winners against Down in last month’s decider.

Both players were in attendance at Cahir Castle, where they were presented with their respective awards by Ger Cunningham, chair of the awards committee. Galway hurler Joe Canning and TG4’s Mícheál Ó Domhnaill were the other judges.

The Player of the Year award win caps an outstanding season for Cahill, who did the double with Tipperary having also featured for their senior hurlers during their All-Ireland-winning campaign.

The versatile forward follows in the footsteps of Tipperary teammate Ger Browne (2018), Limerick’s Aaron Gillane (2017), and Waterford’s Stephen Bennett (2016).

Slattery is the second Kerryman in two years to win Player of the Year Award for the Richie McElligott Cup after Lixnaw’s Shane Conway picked up the prize last year.

TOPIC: GAA

