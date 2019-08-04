News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tipperary U-20s blitz past Wexford into All-Ireland final

By Paul Keane
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 03:51 PM

Tipperary 8-16 - 1-15 Wexford

It's starting to feel a lot like 2010 all over again for Tipperary who are closing in on another double of All-Ireland U-20 and senior hurling titles.

Aided by a barrage of first-half goals - four of them arrived between the seventh and 22nd minutes - Liam Cahill's U-20s comfortably fulfilled their part of the All-Ireland bargain at Nowlan Park, blitzing Wexford by 22 points.

They will return to duty on August 24 for the final against Cork, six days after their seniors - managed by Liam Sheedy, who was also in charge in 2010 - meet Kilkenny in the senior decider.

It will be a Bord Gais Energy U-20 final to savour as opponents Cork will come to the occasion fuelled by revenge and armed with a giant siege mentality.

Cork lost last year's All-Ireland U-21 final to Tipp, and this year's Munster U-20 decider, with late Premier goals on both occasions costing the young Rebels.

It was all about green flags again for Tipp in front of 4,543 at the Kilkenny venue with four more of them raised in the second-half as they sent the beaten Leinster finalists packing.

In truth, with a 12-point lead after just 26 minutes following those early goals, it felt like it was all over for Wexford at that early stage.

They did pull back a goal through Sean Keane Carroll in the 27th minute but still trailed by 4-6 to 1-7 at the interval.

And any hope they had of rescuing the game was shattered when Jerome Cahill struck two more goals for Tipp in the 32nd and 43rd minutes at the sun-kissed venue.

Remarkably, the rout didn't end there with sub Sean Hayes adding Tipp's seventh in the 47th minute when he soloed through and finished to the net with just one hand on the hurl.

Seymour completed the landslide win with Tipp's eighth goal four minutes from full-time, blasting in from close range after his initial effort came back off the post.

Ahead by a huge margin throughout, Tipp boss Liam Cahill could afford to rest senior duo Morris and Cahill who were taken off well before full-time with subs Hayes, Joe Fogarty and Darragh Woods contributing a healthy 1-4 between them.

Tipperary scorers: J Morris (1-5, 1 free), A Ormond, B Seymour, J Cahill (2-1 each), S Hayes (1-1), C Bowe, D Woods (1 free) 0-2, J Fogarty, B O'Mara, J Ryan (0-1).

Wexford scorers: R Banville (0-8, 8 frees), SK Carroll (1-0), S O'Connor, D Doyle (0-2), N Murphy, C Clancy, C Turner (0-1).

Tipperary: A Browne; C Morgan, E Connolly, C McCarthy; N Heffernan, P Cadell, B O'Mara; C Connolly, J Ryan; C Bowe, J Cahill, G O'Connor; J Morris, B Seymour, A Ormond.

Subs: S Hayes for O'Connor (30), K O'Kelly for Ormond (41), J Fogarty for Morris (45), D Woods for Cahill (49), M Purcell for McCarthy (51).

Wexford: J Lawlor; E O'Leary, E Molloy, C O'Connor; N Murphy, M Kelly, C Scallan; E Murphy, J Reck; C Fitzhenry, C McGuckin, C Clancy; S Keane Carroll, S O'Connor, R Banville.

Subs: C Turner for Keane Carroll (h/t), D Doyle for S O'Connor (41), B Maddock for Murphy (51), G Dempsey for Reck (53), J Byrne for Banville (58).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).

