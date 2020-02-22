News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tipperary to wear jerseys commemorating Bloody Sunday centenary

Cork senior hurlers Seán O'Donoghue and Conor Lehane at the launch of the new Cork GAA commemorative jersey at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Pictures: Denis Minihane
By Brendan O'Brien
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 06:57 PM

Plans for two special Tipperary jerseys, designed to commemorate the Bloody Sunday centenary later this year, have been confirmed after a week when the county board was urged to follow the example of their counterparts in Cork.

The Rebel county unveiled a one-off black jersey with red trim last week which boasts prominent images of former lord mayors Terence McSwiney and Tomas MacCurtain, both of whom died in 1920 during the War of Independence, and the burning of Cork city.

Plans for a similar initiative were revealed by their neighbours on Saturday evening at Semple Stadium where the Tipperary GAA Bloody Sunday Commemorative Committee also detailed a roll call of events to mark the passing of 100 years since the atrocity on November 21st, 1920.

Michael Hogan was the most famous fatally on the day when British forces opened fired indiscriminately during a football match between Tipp and Dublin at Croke Park, but two other Tipperary people, supporters James Teehan and Daniel Carroll, were among those killed as well.

A specially commissioned Tipperary jersey is currently in production. That will be ready to go in the coming months and be available for sale, although it will be next year before the county footballers and hurlers take to the field with the new garments.

Tipperary's traditional blue and gold number will be adorned with an image on the sleeve of Hogan. There will also be an alternate replica jersey based on the white and green kit worn by their predecessors on that fateful day in Dublin.

This same design will also be used by the county's goalkeepers and all are due to be in commission from a two-year period.

Among the commemorative events planned by the Tipperary committee are history lectures, cultural events, a graves remembrance initiative and a memorial mass. Other events are being planned by clubs and the GAA on a national level throughout the year.

