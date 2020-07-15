News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tipperary to charge viewers €10 per match as counties reveal live streaming plans

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 06:20 AM

Tipperary’s €10 subscription charge is in keeping with their €10 admission fee for county championship games. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Tipperary GAA’s live streaming service will cost viewers €10 per game, county board secretary Tim Floyd has confirmed.

The €10 charge to watch Tipperary county championship games over the coming months is the most expensive subscription fee among the counties who have declared their asking price ahead of competitive action throwing-in this weekend.

Limerick County Board have set their subscription fee at €8, with Wexford and Roscommon both charging €5 per game.

Waterford County Board met last night to finalise their live streaming service. The desire of the executive is that a tiered price range would be introduced, with the cost per game increasing as the championship moved from the group stages to the knockout rounds.

The Galway hurling committee is meeting tonight to decide how much they will charge patrons.

Galway GAA, in partnership with Nemeton TV and Galway Bay FM, will live stream three senior hurling championship fixtures across the weekend of July 25/26.

The hurling committee has been exploring a weekend pass option, whereby viewers would pay a set fee for access to all games being streamed live on a particular weekend.

Tipperary’s €10 subscription charge is in keeping with their €10 admission fee for county championship games.

The shutdown of recent months and the restrictions on the numbers attending club games means Tipperary will almost certainly record a budget deficit for a second successive year.

Their 2019 end of year accounts showed county coffers were in the red to the tune of €371k. In the previous six years (2013-2018), the county board recorded an end of year surplus.

The Tipperary football championship commences this weekend, but it will be the weekend after before their live streaming service gets off the ground.

The executive is hoping to live stream the senior hurling championship Round 1 fixtures involving Thurles Sarsfields and Kilruane MacDonaghs on Saturday, July 25, and Toomevara versus Borris-Ileigh on Sunday, July 26.

The Wexford hurling championship gets underway this weekend. Wexford GAA TV will live stream three games on Saturday — Ferns v Faythe Harriers, Rapparees v Shelmaliers (both senior), and the meeting of Buffers Alley and Monageer-Boolavogue in the intermediate grade.

Wexford GAA TV will also be showing deferred coverage of two further games for free. The cost per game set down by Wexford county board is €5, the same as will be applied for access to Roscommon championship fixtures.

Roscommon GAA has partnered with Nemeton, the service debuting with the senior football clash of Clann na nGael and St Brigid’s on Saturday, July 25.

Roscommon GAA PRO Hugh Lynn said the live streaming of games “is not a money-making venture, rather it is about ensuring that our supporters who are not in a position to attend games do not miss out on the action”.

This sentiment was echoed by Roscommon chairman Seamus Sweeney.

“In the present climate of Covid-19, we must ensure that we provide a safe environment for our players, supporters, and members. Some of the most loyal GAA people may find it difficult to attend games due to the regulations which are in place limiting crowds at games, others may not feel safe in crowds, so to address this we have tried to ensure as many people as possible can get to sample the fare of Championship 2020.

“The difficulty that is faced is that at all times we are governed by the GAA media rights policy where nobody can stream a game at the same time as any national broadcast partner of the GAA is showing coverage. This year, TG4 will show games on Friday evenings and on Sundays, while RTÉ intend to show games on Saturdays.”

TOPIC: GAA

