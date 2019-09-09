Tipperary SHC: Mark McCarthy goal key as Toomevara defeat reigning champions

Clonoulty-Rossmore suffered a setback when losing to Toomevara 0-19 to 1-18 at The Ragg last evening in a game that finished in a welter of excitement as Clonoulty sought to wipe out an eight-point gap in the closing 10 minutes.

Toomevera were the better team in the first half and helped by a Mark McCarthy goal after only three minutes led at half-time 1-12 to 0-8. They were still 1-18 to 0-13 clear when the Clonoulty surge came and with almost ten minutes added-time Clonoulty had the lead down to two points. But Toome held on to go through to the knockout stages from this group, while Clonoulty must now win the West championship to qualify.

Joey McLoughney, Mark McCarthy who scored 1-8, Jason Ryan and Jack Delaney had big games for Toome with Dillon Quirke and John O’Keeffe Clonoulty’s top men.

County star John McGrath starred as Loughmore-Castleiney routed Upperchurch-Dombane 3-25 to 0-18 at Templetuohy to clinch their place in the quarter-finals.

Liam McGrath goaled for Loughmore after seven minutes, while cousin McGrath had his first goal after 13 minutes - they led at half-time 2-15 to 0-9 after scoring 1-8 without reply in a devastating 10-minute spell. Ten minutes after resuming, John McGrath got his second goal to put the game well beyond Upperchurch’s reach. McGrath scored 2-4 in all with brother Noel, Evan Sweeney and John Meagher also prominent.

Kiladangan maintained their 100% record with a hard-earned 2-18 to 0-16 win over Roscrea. After a tight first half the sides were level, 0-10 each, but Tipp under-20 star Billy Seymour was the Kiladangan hero with goals after 39 and 50 minutes which got them over the line despite the best efforts of Luke Cashin and Evan Fitzpatrick for Roscrea. Tadhg Gallagher shot 12 points for the winners with Luke Cashin notching ten points for Roscrea.

Borris-Ileigh, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals, rested their county men Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack and Conor Kenny and lost to Moycarkey-Borris, 1-16 to 1-19. There was little in it in the first half, county minor Max Hackett’s goal after 20 minutes helping Moycarkey to an interval lead of 1-9 to 0-9. Borris started the second half in blistering fashion with three points and a Kieran Maher goal to go ahead but the sides were level with five minutes to go. Moycarkey finished strongly to take the points.

Kilruane MacDonagh’s 2-19 to 2-15 win over Éire Óg Annacarty was of little consequence as both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages but the victory means Kilruane top the group. Cian O’Kelly’s goal after 15 minutes was the key to Kilruane’s interval lead of 1-10 to 0-10. Conor Cleary’s goal early in the second half had them seven points clear, and though Éire Óg put in a strong finish that yielded two goals, they still came up short.

Drom-Inch were too strong for Portroe, winning 2-26 to 1-12 thanks to a very positive second-half performance. David Butler’s first-half goal got Drom off to the right start and Tommy Nolan’s green flag in the second half sparked their surge in which Seamie Callanan was prominent, picking off some great points. Portroe’s cause was not helped by the loss of a man to a red card in the second half.

Nenagh Éire Óg clinched their place in the knockout stages, with a 2-23 to 2-17 win over Burgess. Nenagh made the running all the way but Burgess always had them in sight with the winners ahead 0-12 to 0-9 at the break. Nenagh were ahead 0-19 to 0-16 with ten minutes to play when Tony Dunne netted for Burgess. But Philip Hickey got a Nenagh after 56 minutes and Jake Morris added a second to put them six clear with the game going into injury-time. Tony Dunne grabbed a second Burgess goal before the final whistle but it was not enough to save them.

Killenaule find themselves facing a battle to retain their senior Dan Breen status after suffering a 1-24 to 0-12 at the hands of Thurles Sarsfields. Both teams needed to win to stay out of relegation trouble and at the end of a pedestrian first half Killenaule led 0-8 to 0-7. It should have been more but two great goal chances were spurned and they also recorded ten wides.

There was only one team in it after the break as Sarsfields, with Aidan McCormack to the fore, picked off their points to pull steadily clear. Conor Lanigan got a late goal to seal it. Thurles must now win the Mid Championship to stay in contention for the county.

Tipperary SHC quarter-finalists: Nenagh Éire Óg, Borris-Ileigh, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Kiladangan.

Through as second seeds: Loughmore/Castleiney, Toomevara, Éire Óg Annacarty, Drom-Inch. Second seeds may have to face the winner of a divisional title in a preliminary quarter-final.