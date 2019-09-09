News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tipperary SHC: Mark McCarthy goal key as Toomevara defeat reigning champions

Tipperary SHC: Mark McCarthy goal key as Toomevara defeat reigning champions
MASTER MCGRATH: Tipperary inter-county star John McGrath, pursued here by Matt Ryan, scored 2-4 for Loughmore-Castleiney in their win over Upperchurch-Drombane in the Tipperary SHC. Picture: Diarmuid Brennan
By Michael Dundon
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Clonoulty-Rossmore suffered a setback when losing to Toomevara 0-19 to 1-18 at The Ragg last evening in a game that finished in a welter of excitement as Clonoulty sought to wipe out an eight-point gap in the closing 10 minutes.

Toomevera were the better team in the first half and helped by a Mark McCarthy goal after only three minutes led at half-time 1-12 to 0-8. They were still 1-18 to 0-13 clear when the Clonoulty surge came and with almost ten minutes added-time Clonoulty had the lead down to two points. But Toome held on to go through to the knockout stages from this group, while Clonoulty must now win the West championship to qualify. 

Joey McLoughney, Mark McCarthy who scored 1-8, Jason Ryan and Jack Delaney had big games for Toome with Dillon Quirke and John O’Keeffe Clonoulty’s top men.

County star John McGrath starred as Loughmore-Castleiney routed Upperchurch-Dombane 3-25 to 0-18 at Templetuohy to clinch their place in the quarter-finals.

Liam McGrath goaled for Loughmore after seven minutes, while cousin McGrath had his first goal after 13 minutes - they led at half-time 2-15 to 0-9 after scoring 1-8 without reply in a devastating 10-minute spell. Ten minutes after resuming, John McGrath got his second goal to put the game well beyond Upperchurch’s reach. McGrath scored 2-4 in all with brother Noel, Evan Sweeney and John Meagher also prominent.

Kiladangan maintained their 100% record with a hard-earned 2-18 to 0-16 win over Roscrea. After a tight first half the sides were level, 0-10 each, but Tipp under-20 star Billy Seymour was the Kiladangan hero with goals after 39 and 50 minutes which got them over the line despite the best efforts of Luke Cashin and Evan Fitzpatrick for Roscrea. Tadhg Gallagher shot 12 points for the winners with Luke Cashin notching ten points for Roscrea.

Borris-Ileigh, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals, rested their county men Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack and Conor Kenny and lost to Moycarkey-Borris, 1-16 to 1-19. There was little in it in the first half, county minor Max Hackett’s goal after 20 minutes helping Moycarkey to an interval lead of 1-9 to 0-9. Borris started the second half in blistering fashion with three points and a Kieran Maher goal to go ahead but the sides were level with five minutes to go. Moycarkey finished strongly to take the points.

Kilruane MacDonagh’s 2-19 to 2-15 win over Éire Óg Annacarty was of little consequence as both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages but the victory means Kilruane top the group. Cian O’Kelly’s goal after 15 minutes was the key to Kilruane’s interval lead of 1-10 to 0-10. Conor Cleary’s goal early in the second half had them seven points clear, and though Éire Óg put in a strong finish that yielded two goals, they still came up short.

Drom-Inch were too strong for Portroe, winning 2-26 to 1-12 thanks to a very positive second-half performance. David Butler’s first-half goal got Drom off to the right start and Tommy Nolan’s green flag in the second half sparked their surge in which Seamie Callanan was prominent, picking off some great points. Portroe’s cause was not helped by the loss of a man to a red card in the second half.

Nenagh Éire Óg clinched their place in the knockout stages, with a 2-23 to 2-17 win over Burgess. Nenagh made the running all the way but Burgess always had them in sight with the winners ahead 0-12 to 0-9 at the break. Nenagh were ahead 0-19 to 0-16 with ten minutes to play when Tony Dunne netted for Burgess. But Philip Hickey got a Nenagh after 56 minutes and Jake Morris added a second to put them six clear with the game going into injury-time. Tony Dunne grabbed a second Burgess goal before the final whistle but it was not enough to save them.

Killenaule find themselves facing a battle to retain their senior Dan Breen status after suffering a 1-24 to 0-12 at the hands of Thurles Sarsfields. Both teams needed to win to stay out of relegation trouble and at the end of a pedestrian first half Killenaule led 0-8 to 0-7. It should have been more but two great goal chances were spurned and they also recorded ten wides.

There was only one team in it after the break as Sarsfields, with Aidan McCormack to the fore, picked off their points to pull steadily clear. Conor Lanigan got a late goal to seal it. Thurles must now win the Mid Championship to stay in contention for the county.

Tipperary SHC quarter-finalists: Nenagh Éire Óg, Borris-Ileigh, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Kiladangan.

Through as second seeds: Loughmore/Castleiney, Toomevara, Éire Óg Annacarty, Drom-Inch. Second seeds may have to face the winner of a divisional title in a preliminary quarter-final.

READ MORE

High-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blast

More on this topic

More than just a moment for women’s sportMore than just a moment for women’s sport

Camogie, as well as Galway, the big winnerCamogie, as well as Galway, the big winner

Mayo SFC: Powerful Ballina put down a markerMayo SFC: Powerful Ballina put down a marker

Limerick SFC: Newcastle West pass tough testLimerick SFC: Newcastle West pass tough test

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

High-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blastHigh-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blast

The lowdown on Germany ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Northern IrelandThe lowdown on Germany ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Northern Ireland

Premier League tests have got John Egan ready for Ireland dutyPremier League tests have got John Egan ready for Ireland duty

Westmeath come from seven points behind to secure intermediate Camogie titleWestmeath come from seven points behind to secure intermediate Camogie title


Lifestyle

Margaret Atwood's latest book hasn't been released yet has already scored the author a nomination for the Booker Prize. While judging is shrouded in secrecy, Joyce Fegan got her hands on an early copy of The Testaments.Book review: The Testaments brings Atwood's Handmaid's Tale to a definitive close

I moved school lots. I went to seven primary schools, I think. My family moved from London to Ireland and back again and then to Germany, though I didn’t go to school there. I was used to being the new girl in school all the time, so I had a routine down.School Daze: ‘I went to seven schools’, says Alison Spittle

As Fintan Ginnane’s gandelow glides along the silky waters of the River Fergus in Co Clare, the river’s islands reveal themselves one after another, some flat and bare, others with such dense tree cover that no patch of green is visible: Illaunbeg; Inismacowney; Inistubrid; Shore Island; Doon Island.Window on to Canon Island abbey, bombarded by Cromwell in 1651

THE Danish government has decided to ban new fish farms at sea, or expansion of existing ones. The move is being watched by the industry here and by people who continue to oppose such farms planned for places such as Bantry Bay, Co Cork.Danes put brakes on fish farms

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »