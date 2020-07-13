Tipperary GAA club resumes training after negative coronavirus test

Ballinahinch GAA club in Tipperary has resumed GAA activity following a juvenile club member returning a negative test result for Covid-19.

The Tipperary club shut down GAA activity last Friday as a precautionary measure while the juvenile club member awaited a Covid-19 test.

The club took to social media yesterday to express delight that “our juvenile player’s test result is negative”.

The statement continued: “We are now in a position to resume all GAA activities. We would like to thank everyone in our club for their cooperation on this matter. We would also like to thank all our teams' management who put the health and safety of our players and their families first.”

When announcing the suspension of GAA activity last Friday, the club said the action being taken was both “sensible and prudent”. The club was also keen to point out that this was a precautionary step as no member of the club had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Cork club Glanworth and Man O’War in Dublin have downed tools after a club member in both clubs tested positive for Covid-19. Contact tracing is underway to identify those who came into close contact with the respective individuals.