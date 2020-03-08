Tipperary end 11-year wait for Camogie League final spot

Galway’s Sarah Dervan and Cait Devane of Tipperary. Photo: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Tipperary will contest a National Camogie League Division 1 final for the first time in 11 years after shocking champions Galway in a pulsating affair at Duggan Park (1-8 to 0-10).

Captain Cáit Devane was inspiration for Tipp, scoring six points in the opening period to supplement Róisín Howard’s early goal and then dropping deep to help protect the 1-8 to 0-5 interval advantage into the wind.

Cathal Murray will be disappointed that his charges could only match their first-half return with the elements after the resumption, Carrie Dolan adding to her three first-half points and Niamh Kilkenny also on target.

Aoife McGrath was sensational in added time, nipping in to clear after Aoife Butler saved well from Aoife Donohue and then got in a tremendous block on O’Reilly to maintain her side’s advantage.

Group 2 remains up for grabs but Cork signalled their intentions with an emphatic 2-17 to 0-9 victory over an inexperienced Kilkenny at Páirc Uí Rinn. Kilkenny led early on thanks to points from Denise Gaule and Danielle Morrissey but Orla Cronin levelled with a brace and the Enniskeane sharpshooter continued to find the target. So too did Chloe Sigerson and Amy O’Connor for the Leesiders to go in at the break leading 0-10 to 0-3.

Aoife Doyle made it a six-point game but Cork replied with a goal from O’Connor in the 34th minute, after a fine pass from Linda Collins. Laura Murphy and Katie Nolan kept Kilkenny in touch but Cork had too much know-how and pace down the final stretch. Ashling Thompson’s return to the fold has certainly strengthened Cork and she began another delightful move that ended with Clíona Healy rifling beyond Emma Kavanagh.

A scintillating Karen O’Leary goal with four minutes remaining crowned a wind-assisted second-half comeback and cemented Limerick’s Division 1 status at LIT. In the process, Paul Sexton’s troops consigned Dublin to a relegation play-off by virtue of the 1-10 to 0-10 scoreline.

The visitors led 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time but Limerick were a transformed side on the restart and their fighting spirit was rewarded with O’’Leary’’s late goal. On Saturday, Beth Carton scored 1-9 as Waterford inflicted a first defeat of the campaign on Clare and secured the first win of the Fergal O’Brien reign on a 2-11 to 1-11 scoreline.

