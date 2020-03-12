Tipperary due to return from warm-weather training camp tomorrow

All-Ireland senior hurling champions Tipperary will return from their five-day warm-weather training camp in Spain’s Costa Blanca tomorrow as expected.

It is believed over 60 flew out to Alicante on Monday after the team lost to Galway in Salthill last Sunday. Thirty-five of them are players after the spring panel was cut by seven players before last Sunday week’s win over Waterford in Thurles.

A Tipperary County Board official said the group are all due to be back in the country late tomorrow but at different times as not all are flying into Shannon Airport. Tipperary also prepared for the Championship on the Costa Blanca this time last year.

With over 3,000 cases and 84 deaths, Spain is among the top six countries affected by coronavirus and second in Europe behind Italy. Earlier this week, the board said they went ahead with the trip following “consideration of travel guidance”.

Asked last Sunday what precautions the group were taking to avoid the disease, manager Liam Sheedy said: “I’m not a doctor, lads. I don’t know what Jurgen Klopp says but we can use his answer! I’ll leave that to the medics!”

Having failed to reach the Division 1 knock-out stages, Tipperary have no outstanding league games and are not due to return to action until May 10 when they face Waterford in their Munster SHC opener in Walsh Park.