News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tipperary boss Sheedy: Hogan red card had 'huge bearing' on game

Tipperary boss Sheedy: Hogan red card had 'huge bearing' on game
Liam Sheedy (left) celebrates today's win. Picture: Inpho
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 06:36 PM

Referee James Owens shows Richie Hogan of Kilkenny a red card. Picture: Inpho
Referee James Owens shows Richie Hogan of Kilkenny a red card. Picture: Inpho

Victorious Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy accepts Richie Hogan’s sending-off had “a huge bearing” on the All-Ireland final, but says he didn’t see the foul on Cathal Barrett that led to the red card.

Sheedy admitted Tipp didn’t play well in the first period - when they trailed at one stage by five points - but he pointed to Niall O’Meara’s goal as another significant turning point

“I didn’t see it (the sending-off). But to play with a man down for that long is always going to be a difficult assignment.

“For long periods of that first half, we were gasping for air. We needed a goal and we got it, an individual piece of brilliance by Niall...A great finish because Eoin Murphy is a hard man to pass.

READ MORE

Premier power their way to 28th All-Ireland title

“We felt we never really found our flow in the first half. We never really got to the pitch of it. We spoke about what we wanted to achieve in the second half and the performance we wanted to find and that’s such an honest group, they self-corrected.

“They went out and probably the goal after half time settled us and once we got a foothold, in the game.

“And when you start chasing a game with a man down and go seven or eight down, it’s very difficult to claw it back - so it had a huge bearing on the game, no question.”

Sheedy paid tribute to his players for pressing home their numerical advantage in the second period.

“I had to say very little. It all came from inside the white lines, from this wondering, wonderful group of players who show maturity way beyond their years.

“I think we've some of the best players that have ever worn the blue and gold jersey wearing it right now. I'm just privileged to be working alongside them.”

More on this topic

Cody 'amazed' by decision to send Richie Hogan offCody 'amazed' by decision to send Richie Hogan off

Tipperary v Kilkenny: Hogan sending off diminished relevance of final's William TellsTipperary v Kilkenny: Hogan sending off diminished relevance of final's William Tells

All-Ireland game-day twists and turnsAll-Ireland game-day twists and turns

Premier power their way to 28th All-Ireland titlePremier power their way to 28th All-Ireland title

TOPIC: All-Ireland Hurling Final

More in this Section

Gatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summitGatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summit

Manchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a pointManchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a point

Kilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against TippKilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against Tipp

Late Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against DunfermlineLate Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against Dunfermline


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll.Five things for the week ahead

From Liverpool’s beat-pop to Bristol’s trip-hop, Irish writer Karl Whitney explains the distinctive musical output of individual cities in the UK, writes Marjorie Brennan.Sounds of the City: The musical output of individual UK cities

As landlords’ enclosures of villages and commonages during England’s industrial revolution drove landless countrymen into the maws of the poet William Blake’s “dark Satanic mills”, a romantic nostalgia for the countryside began to grow.Damien Enright: Great writers took inspiration from walking

Take no risks, ‘do all the right things’, and you’ll lead a comfortable, but dull, existence. ‘Living dangerously’, on the other hand, yields ‘highs’ of excitement usually followed, alas, by pain andRichard Collins: Live fast and die young or last up to 500 years

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »