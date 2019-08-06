News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tipperary ask Camogie and Ladies Football associations to 'work together' over fixtures clash

Tipperary ask Camogie and Ladies Football associations to 'work together' over fixtures clash
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 12:32 PM

The Tipperary Ladies Football Association have asked the Camogie Association and the Ladies Football Association to "work together" ahead of a fixtures clash on Saturday week.

As things stand, Tipp dual player Orla O'Dwyer must choose between lining out for the Premier's camogie team in their All-Ireland Senior semi-final against Kilkenny or playing for their ladies football team in an All-Ireland Intermediate last-four clash with Sligo.

Tipperary said they are willing to change their fixture with Sligo in order to allow O'Dwyer to play both games.

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs. With Tony McEntee and Cian O'Neill.

“Tipperary LGFA would like to appeal to the LGFA and Camogie Association to work together to avoid placing dual players such as Orla O’Dwyer in a situation where they have to choose between playing in her TG4 Intermediate All-Ireland Semi- final or her All-Ireland Camogie Semi-final as both games have been fixed for August 17th next," they said in a statement.

“This situation has occurred previously and is in direct contravention of the the current mantra ‘20×20 Women in Sport. If she can’t see it, she can’t be it‘ being proffered by both organisations.

“Tipperary LGFA highlighted this possibility to the LGFA on the 22nd January 2019 and feel that seven months notice is sufficient to request that this fixture be amended to allow Orla compete in both All Ireland semi-finals.

“Our intermediate management team are constantly liaising with our camogie counterparts and feel that better planning and communication has to exist for these problems to be alleviated.

“We are aware there are broadcasting issues but seven months notice is sufficient to be able to find a solution.

“We have been in contact with our Sligo counterparts who are open to discussing a change to the fixture date with a possibility of a curtain raiser to the Senior All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park being a winning outcome for all.”

More on this topic

Belgian prosecutors settle with HSBC in tax-dodging caseBelgian prosecutors settle with HSBC in tax-dodging case

Cover stars tell of secrecy around Meghan’s British Vogue editorshipCover stars tell of secrecy around Meghan’s British Vogue editorship

Love Island’s Tommy calls Anton ‘childish’ over Molly-Mae rowLove Island’s Tommy calls Anton ‘childish’ over Molly-Mae row

ISPCA seek foster carers after guinea pigs and goldfish abandoned in CorkISPCA seek foster carers after guinea pigs and goldfish abandoned in Cork

Orla O'DwyerTipperarycamogieLadies FootballGAA

More in this Section

Dripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point winDripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point win

Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of PolandBelgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of Poland

‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney

Pravalaguna powers to easy successPravalaguna powers to easy success


Lifestyle

Staying healthy doesn’t have to cost the earth. Sophie Medlin tells Liz Connor about some simple ways you can shake up your morning routine.A dietitian reveals 5 healthy and affordable breakfast swaps worth making

It’ll be pricey, stressful and may take over your life – but being prepared is your best bet to get the job done smoothly. By Luke Rix-Standing.Thinking about extending your home? Here’s what you need to know

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman grappling with the thought that she might be better off alone.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why am I so scared of commitment?’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »