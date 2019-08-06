Tipperary ask Camogie and Ladies Football associations to 'work together' over fixtures clash

The Tipperary Ladies Football Association have asked the Camogie Association and the Ladies Football Association to "work together" ahead of a fixtures clash on Saturday week.

As things stand, Tipp dual player Orla O'Dwyer must choose between lining out for the Premier's camogie team in their All-Ireland Senior semi-final against Kilkenny or playing for their ladies football team in an All-Ireland Intermediate last-four clash with Sligo.

Tipperary said they are willing to change their fixture with Sligo in order to allow O'Dwyer to play both games.

“Tipperary LGFA would like to appeal to the LGFA and Camogie Association to work together to avoid placing dual players such as Orla O’Dwyer in a situation where they have to choose between playing in her TG4 Intermediate All-Ireland Semi- final or her All-Ireland Camogie Semi-final as both games have been fixed for August 17th next," they said in a statement.

“This situation has occurred previously and is in direct contravention of the the current mantra ‘20×20 Women in Sport. If she can’t see it, she can’t be it‘ being proffered by both organisations.

“Tipperary LGFA highlighted this possibility to the LGFA on the 22nd January 2019 and feel that seven months notice is sufficient to request that this fixture be amended to allow Orla compete in both All Ireland semi-finals.

“Our intermediate management team are constantly liaising with our camogie counterparts and feel that better planning and communication has to exist for these problems to be alleviated.

“We are aware there are broadcasting issues but seven months notice is sufficient to be able to find a solution.

“We have been in contact with our Sligo counterparts who are open to discussing a change to the fixture date with a possibility of a curtain raiser to the Senior All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park being a winning outcome for all.”