Tipperary are All Ireland champions as Cats go down

Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 04:19 PM

Tipperary have won the All Ireland hurling final, having seen off the challenge posed by Kilkenny. The Liam McCarthy cup is therefore heading back to Tipp.

Final score:

Kilkenny 0-20 - 3-25 Tipperary

Tipperary's Niall O’Meara scores a goal today. Picture: Inpho
Tipperary's Niall O’Meara scores a goal today. Picture: Inpho

EARLIER:

This year's Senior All Ireland Hurling Final is underway at GAA Headquarters in Dublin.

Kilkenny are playing Tipperary in the final for the 21st time at a packed Croke Park.

Fans of both teams were confident their team will lift the Liam McCarthy cup as they made their way to the big match this afternoon.

Half-time score:

Kilkenny 0-11 - 1-09 Tipperary

Here's a quick flavour of the atmosphere in Croke Park right now:

All-Ireland Hurling Final

