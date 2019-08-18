Tipperary are All Ireland champions as Cats go down

Tipperary have won the All Ireland hurling final, having seen off the challenge posed by Kilkenny. The Liam McCarthy cup is therefore heading back to Tipp.

Final score:

Kilkenny 0-20 - 3-25 Tipperary

Tipperary's Niall O’Meara scores a goal today. Picture: Inpho

EARLIER:

This year's Senior All Ireland Hurling Final is underway at GAA Headquarters in Dublin.

Kilkenny are playing Tipperary in the final for the 21st time at a packed Croke Park.

Fans of both teams were confident their team will lift the Liam McCarthy cup as they made their way to the big match this afternoon.

Half-time score:

Kilkenny 0-11 - 1-09 Tipperary

Here's a quick flavour of the atmosphere in Croke Park right now:

The feeling when 82,300 people sing Amhrán na bhFiann in @CrokePark on All-Ireland day. There’s no feeling quite like it. #KKvTipp #tippvkk pic.twitter.com/AkN0Y9SHkK — RTÉ Radio 1 (@RTERadio1) August 18, 2019

Looking forward to having the county to myself in 18 minutes. If ever you need to film some post apocalypse scenes and need empty streets, come to Kilkenny on All Ireland hurling final day.😁 — Francis Nesbitt (@NesbittF) August 18, 2019

The ☀️ is out for the All-Ireland final. Who do you reckon for the win? https://t.co/5L8aqPzJti August 18, 2019

Favourite day of the year. One of us going to their 43rd All-Ireland hurling final. pic.twitter.com/Ie99KwMup3 — Ciarán Kennedy (@CiaranKennedy_) August 18, 2019