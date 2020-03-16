News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tipperary appeal to stop fake coronavirus story circulating on social media

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, March 16, 2020 - 01:28 PM

The Tipperary hurlers have become the latest subject of a false social media story concerning the coronavirus outbreak.

A screengrab claiming to be from the team’s WhatsApp group in which manager Liam Sheedy mentions a player contracting the disease has been circulating over the weekend.

The message is clearly fake and the Tipperary County Board today asked those receiving it not to pass it onto others.

Their statement reads: “Unfortunately, at this time of crisis, some unknown individual or individuals has issued a false message doing the rounds on social media purporting to be from the Tipperary SH manager.

“This is wholly inaccurate fake news and is causing unnecessary concern to all parties. I appeal if you have received it, to delete immediately and not to forward. The fight against Covid-19 must continue. Messages like this and others on social media are certainly not helping that cause.

“Be safe everyone and please do not spread any fake news, whatever its content. Together and united we will prevail.”

