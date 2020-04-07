News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tipperary All-Ireland winner Tom Larkin passes away

By John Fallon
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 02:56 PM

Tipperary All-Ireland winner Tom Larkin passes away

Tributes have been paid to a former All-Ireland winner who played a key part in one of the most bizarre hurling championships ever played.

Tom Larkin, who was laid to rest on Tuesday in Kilsheelan, was centre-forward on the Tipperary team which won the 1958 All-Ireland final.

They beat a Galway team in the final who were given a bye direct to the All-Ireland decider without having to play a single match.

In contrast, Tipperary had to defeat Limerick, Cork, and Waterford to win the Munster championship, and then see off Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Larkin was among the scorers that day as they saw off the Cats by 1-13 to 1-8 in front of a crowd of 53,357.

That was 6,000 more than turned up for the All-Ireland final when Tipperary scored a 4-9 to 2-5 win over Galway. The following year Galway entered the Munster championship where they played for a decade.

Tipperary’s win was their 17th All-Ireland title and former county board chairman and current Munster council delegate Sean Nugent, a Kilsheelan-Kilcash clubmate of Larkin’s, said the homecoming after that victory was special.

“It was one of the greatest events that I remember in the parish. Nearly someone from every household in the parish came out to welcome them home.

“He’s probably remembered a lot for that but he was a star club player as well. A dual player. He certainly gave a huge lot back in terms of training teams,” said Nugent.

Larkin almost won a national league medal in 1959 and after recovering from a broken leg in New York he helped Tipperary win their first intermediate All-Ireland title four years later.

Larkin, who was born in 1931, was also an accomplished footballer who won a Munster junior championship with Tipperary in 1952. He trained Kilsheelan to win county senior football titles in 1968 and ’72.

Larkin, who was predeceased by his wife Joan, is survived by his sons Eugene and Eric.

He was laid to rest in Kilsheelan after his funeral Mass at Gambonsfield Church.

More on this topic

McCarthy would relish return to old style football championshipMcCarthy would relish return to old style football championship

Munster GAA coffers will suffer from coronavirusMunster GAA coffers will suffer from coronavirus

John Fogarty: When there is difficulty, there is opportunityJohn Fogarty: When there is difficulty, there is opportunity

Cathal Freeman amazed by reaction to garden hurling marathonCathal Freeman amazed by reaction to garden hurling marathon

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Thierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngsterThierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngster

Simon Jordan claims Premier League players are resisting pressure for a pay cutSimon Jordan claims Premier League players are resisting pressure for a pay cut

More FIFA bribe claims tabled in US courtMore FIFA bribe claims tabled in US court

Former Real, Atletico, and Barcelona boss Radomir Antic diesFormer Real, Atletico, and Barcelona boss Radomir Antic dies


Lifestyle

During the night of September 4, 2018, Billie Eilish ‘killed herself’ — in a dream. “I jumped off a building,” she said. What was most alarming about it was how little it alarmed her.Billie Eilish defies your expectations and sings her own life story

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening aheadTuesday's TV highlights: The past revisited

Don’t ask me which week it is at this stage — I wouldn’t be surprised to wake up one of these mornings and discover that it’s Christmas Day,Learner Dad: "I’m an Irish male born before 1990, so tears are not an option"

From DIY face masks to luxurious manicures, these will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.10 at-home beauty treatments to feel like you’re at a spa

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »