Tipp hurlers lose promising midfield star to cruciate damage

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 12:16 PM

Liam Sheedy has suffered an early blow to his second spell as Tipperary hurling boss after promising Clonoulty Rossmore star Conor Hammersley sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury in his first training session with the senior hurlers.

Midfielder Hammersley - brother of former Tipp hurler Timmy - shone during Clonoulty Rossmore's title-winning campaign, earning a first call-up to the Premier set-up.

But the Tipperary Star reports he suffered the serious knee injury during he and Sheedy's first training session, a blow that is likely to rule him out for most of Tipperary's 2019 campaign.

He is the fourth Tipp hurler to suffer a serious knee injury this year, after Brendan Maher, Billy McCarthy and Michael Cahill.

