Tipp heavyweights Kilruane, Loughmore and Thurles Sars paired in championship draw

Munster and Tipperary senior hurling champions Borris-Ileigh have been grouped with neighbours, Toomevara, and Upperchurch-Drombane for the round-robin series of the Tipperary senior hurling championship.

However the Group C line-up of Kilruane MacDonaghs, Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields and Moycarkey-Borris would be considered the group of death from last night's draw.

In football, county champions, Clonmel Commercials face Cahir, Killeanule and Galtee Rovers in their group in the county senior football championship. Two teams qualify from each group for the county quarter-finals in both championships.

The senior hurling groupings are:

Dan Breen Cup Group 1 – Kiladangan, Drom-Inch, Roscrea, J K Brackens; Group 2 – Nenagh Eire Og, Eire Og, Anacarty, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Holycross-Ballycahill;

Group 3 – Kilruane MacDonaghs, Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields, Moycarkey-Borris; Group 4 – Borris-Ileigh, Toomevara, Upperchurch-Drombane, Burgess.

O Riain Cup SHC – Group 1- Killenaule, Cashel, Ballingarry, Carrick Swans; Group 2 – Portroe, Lorrha, Kiladangan(B team), Thurles Sarsfields (B team); Group 3 – Mullinahone, Sean Treacys, Clonakenny, Newport;

Group 4 – Templederry, St Mary’s Clonmel, Ballina, Silvermines.

Tipperary SFC Group 1- Loughmore-|Castleiney, Ballyporeen, Moyne-Templetuohy, Ardfinnan; Group 2 – J K Brackens, Upperchurch-Drombane, Aherlow, Kilsheelan-Kilcash; Group 3 – Clonmel Commercials, Cahir, Killenaule, Galtee Rovers; Group 4 – Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Moycarkey-Borris, Eire Og Annacarty;

The pairing for the first rounds of the championship will be drawn at the next meeting of the county CCC.