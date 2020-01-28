News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tipp heavyweights Kilruane, Loughmore and Thurles Sars paired in championship draw

By Michael Dundon
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 11:40 AM

Tipp heavyweights Kilruane, Loughmore and Thurles Sars paired in championship draw

Munster and Tipperary senior hurling champions Borris-Ileigh have been grouped with neighbours, Toomevara, and Upperchurch-Drombane for the round-robin series of the Tipperary senior hurling championship.

However the Group C line-up of Kilruane MacDonaghs, Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields and Moycarkey-Borris would be considered the group of death from last night's draw.

In football, county champions, Clonmel Commercials face Cahir, Killeanule and Galtee Rovers in their group in the county senior football championship. Two teams qualify from each group for the county quarter-finals in both championships.

The senior hurling groupings are:

Dan Breen Cup Group 1 – Kiladangan, Drom-Inch, Roscrea, J K Brackens; Group 2 – Nenagh Eire Og, Eire Og, Anacarty, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Holycross-Ballycahill;

Group 3 – Kilruane MacDonaghs, Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields, Moycarkey-Borris; Group 4 – Borris-Ileigh, Toomevara, Upperchurch-Drombane, Burgess.

O Riain Cup SHC – Group 1- Killenaule, Cashel, Ballingarry, Carrick Swans; Group 2 – Portroe, Lorrha, Kiladangan(B team), Thurles Sarsfields (B team); Group 3 – Mullinahone, Sean Treacys, Clonakenny, Newport;

Group 4 – Templederry, St Mary’s Clonmel, Ballina, Silvermines.

Tipperary SFC Group 1- Loughmore-|Castleiney, Ballyporeen, Moyne-Templetuohy, Ardfinnan; Group 2 – J K Brackens, Upperchurch-Drombane, Aherlow, Kilsheelan-Kilcash; Group 3 – Clonmel Commercials, Cahir, Killenaule, Galtee Rovers; Group 4 – Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Moycarkey-Borris, Eire Og Annacarty;

The pairing for the first rounds of the championship will be drawn at the next meeting of the county CCC.

More on this topic

Mark Landers: Lateral route no help to Cork’s attackMark Landers: Lateral route no help to Cork’s attack

GAA set to clamp down on use of ‘wired-up’ on field runnersGAA set to clamp down on use of ‘wired-up’ on field runners

David Clifford and Seán O'Shea ensure Kerry are doubly insured in clutch momentsDavid Clifford and Seán O'Shea ensure Kerry are doubly insured in clutch moments

‘Could you imagine the Connacht Warriors playing the Munster Rebels?’‘Could you imagine the Connacht Warriors playing the Munster Rebels?’

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Roger Federer saves match points and overcomes injury to beat Tennys SandgrenRoger Federer saves match points and overcomes injury to beat Tennys Sandgren

LeBron James posts emotional tribute to Kobe BryantLeBron James posts emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Landers: Lateral route no help to Cork’s attackLanders: Lateral route no help to Cork’s attack

Morrissey fears calls for video reviews could lead to 'stop-start' hurlingMorrissey fears calls for video reviews could lead to 'stop-start' hurling


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »