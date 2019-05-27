Tipp face long trip north as all-Ulster clash pick of the first round qualifiers

Tipperary face a long trip north as they look to bounce back from a surprise defeat to Limerick and get their season back on track when they meet Down in the qualifiers.
However, it is the all-Ulster clash of Monaghan and Fermanagh which is the pick of the first round ties.
After a heavy 14-point defeat to Tyrone yesterday, Antrim face a Louth side who had a humbling loss to Dublin at the weekend. The Wee County do have a win under their belt in Championship 2019 however, they defeated Wexford in the preliminary round in Leinster.
The Yellowbellies host Derry as they look to extend their season.
Division 3 champions Westmeath look to get back on track when they face Waterford.
Elsewhere, Offaly host London, there is an all Division 4 clash between Leitrim and Wicklow, and Carlow await the winners of the Kildare v Longford replay.
Louth v Antrim
Down v Tipperary
Leitrim v Wicklow
Wexford v Derry
Offaly v London
Monaghan v Fermanagh
Carlow v Kildare/Longford
Westmeath v Waterford