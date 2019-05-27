NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tipp face long trip north as all-Ulster clash pick of the first round qualifiers

Tipperary's Conor Sweeney in action against Limerick. The Premier must travel to Down in their first round qualifier. Picture: Diarmuid Greene
By Joel Slattery
Monday, May 27, 2019 - 11:17 AM

Tipperary face a long trip north as they look to bounce back from a surprise defeat to Limerick and get their season back on track when they meet Down in the qualifiers.

However, it is the all-Ulster clash of Monaghan and Fermanagh which is the pick of the first round ties.

After a heavy 14-point defeat to Tyrone yesterday, Antrim face a Louth side who had a humbling loss to Dublin at the weekend. The Wee County do have a win under their belt in Championship 2019 however, they defeated Wexford in the preliminary round in Leinster.

The Yellowbellies host Derry as they look to extend their season.

Division 3 champions Westmeath look to get back on track when they face Waterford.

Elsewhere, Offaly host London, there is an all Division 4 clash between Leitrim and Wicklow, and Carlow await the winners of the Kildare v Longford replay.

All-Ireland qualifiers round 1 draw

Louth v Antrim

Down v Tipperary

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare/Longford

Westmeath v Waterford

