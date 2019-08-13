Tipp dual star O’Dwyer frustrated as All-Ireland semi-finals clash

Tipperary dual player Orla O’Dwyer will line out for the Premier camogie team on Saturday evening, but will miss the county’s last-four ladies football fixture on the same day.

The Tipperary ladies footballers are in All-Ireland IFC semi-final action on Saturday at Nowlan Park (3pm, against Sligo), with the camogie side taking on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior semi-final at LIT Gaelic Grounds (5.30pm).

The Tipperary ladies footballers requested their game be put back a week to avoid O’Dwyer having to choose between codes, but when this request was not acceded to, the football management took the decision out of O’Dwyer’s hands and released her to play camogie on Saturday.

Tipperary football manager Shane Ronayne said the county board flagged this potential clash with the LGFA as far back as January and is disappointed it was not remedied so as to allow O’Dwyer line out for both teams in their respective bid for an All-Ireland final berth.

“We have released Orla to the camogie. We made that call once we knew the games weren’t going to be changed,” said Ronayne.

The only issue we have is that it is very unfair on Orla and very disappointing for Orla. She has given great commitment to both teams.

Last year, Cork dual players Libby Coppinger and Hannah Looney faced a similar dilemma as their All-Ireland camogie semi-final was scheduled for the same day as the county’s ladies football semi-final.

Their football opponents Donegal agreed for the game to be postponed by a week and this year, to ensure a similar clash did not again arise, the LGFA fixed both the senior semi-finals for the week after the penultimate round of the camogie championship.

Ronayne expressed frustration the intermediate football semi-finals weren’t also shifted from the camogie semi-finals weekend.

“It was a bit remiss of them to forget that Tipperary could have been involved in a senior camogie semi-final and an intermediate ladies football semi-final.

“The dual player is a dying breed. What they do is something that should be applauded. Orla, Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger are great ambassadors for ladies sport. It is unfortunate this weekend that Orla had to make a choice.

“We made it easier for her as we took the choice out of her hands.”