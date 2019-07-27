News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tipp draft Heffernan and Breen in for Model clash

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy has drafted in Barry Heffernan and Michael Breen to give his team a more physical edge in tomorrow’s All-Ireland semi-final against Wexford.

Heffernan and Breen replace Alan Flynn and Ger Browne, who began the quarter-final victory over Laois, Heffernan starting a game for the first time since the Munster SHC win over Clare in Ennis. Breen, despite picking up two yellow cards against Laois, is back having last started in the Munster final defeat to Limerick.

Jake Morris, the scorer of the winning goal in Tuesday’s U20 Munster final, is named on the bench, along with Jerome Cahill, who was in midfield for the win over Cork in Thurles.

The named Kilkenny team is the same which began the second half of the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Cork. Cillian Buckley, who was withdrawn at half time, is on the bench, with the man who replaced him last Sunday week, Walter Walsh, getting the nod to start.

Conor Fogarty is reassigned to the wing-back role he took up against Cork to accommodate Richie Leahy’s move into midfield from wing-forward.

Cork’s U20 football team to face Tyrone in tomorrow’s All-Ireland semi-final in Tullamore shows one change from the team which started the Munster final, Blake Murphy taking Mark Hodnett’s place, Murphy having replaced him in the first half.

KILKENNY (SHC v Limerick):

E. Murphy; P. Murphy, H. Lawlor, J. Holden; C. Fogarty, P. Walsh, P. Deegan; C. Browne, R. Leahy; J. Donnelly, T.J. Reid (c), W. Walsh; A. Mullen, C. Fennelly, R. Hogan. Subs: D. Brennan, E. Morrissey, J. Cleere, C. Delaney, C. Buckley, J. Maher, B. Ryan, B. Sheehan, L. Blanchfield, G. Aylward, A. Murphy.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Wexford):

B. Hogan, C. Barrett, J. Barry, B. Heffernan; B. Maher, P. Maher, R. Maher; N. McGrath, M. Breen; D. McCormack, J. O’Dwyer, N. O’Meara; J. Forde, S. Callanan (c), J. McGrath.

Subs:

P. Maher, G. Browne, R. Byrne, J. Cahill, W. Connors, A. Flynn, M. Kehoe, S. Kennedy, D. Maher, J. Morris, S. O’Brien.

KILKENNY (MHC v Limerick):

A. Tallis; B. Reid, W. Halpin, T. Roche; P. McDonald, P. Moylan, Z. Bay-Hammond; L. Moore, J. Aylward; P. Blanchfield, C. O’Sullivan, J. Doyle; B. Drennan, T. Clifford, I. Byrne.

Subs:

A. Rafter, A. Hickey, D. Walsh, S. Doyle, A. Murphy, P. Foley, J. McNamara, B. Wheeler, J. O’Keeffe.

CORK (U20 FC v Tyrone):

J. O’Keeffe; M. Mahoney, M. Shanley, P. Ring; G. O’Donovan, S. Meehan, P. O’Driscoll (c); B. Hartnett, D. O’Connell; C. Barrett, B. Murphy, C. O’Callaghan; M. Cronin, C. O’Mahony, D. Gore.

Subs:

I. Giltinan, J. McCarthy, J. Murphy, S. Hickey, F. Herlihy, R. MaGuire, B. Hayes, M. Hodnett, G. O’Sullivan.

CORK (MFC v Monaghan):

C. O’Leary; A. Walsh-Murphy, D. Linehan, D. Peet; D. Cashman, N. Lordan, J. O’Shea; J. Lawton, K. Scannell; H. Murphy, C. Corbett (c), E. Nash; M. O’Neill, P. Campbell, J. Cahalane.

Subs:

C. Dongan, S. Andrews, N. Gough, T. O’Donoghue, L. Murphy, S.

Aherne, R. O’Donovan, K. O’Driscoll, A. O’Hare.

