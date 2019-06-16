News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tipp camogie star Walsh recovering after horror injury

By Cian Locke
Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 07:28 PM

Tipperary camogie player Nicole Walsh is recovering at home after her frightening injury caused the abandonment of Saturday evening’s All-Ireland Championship meeting of Tipp and Waterford at The Ragg.

The Borris-Ileigh player fell heavily late in the match and was treated extensively on the field for a suspected neck injury. With no ambulance at the ground, there was a 25-minute wait for further medical assistance. And Walsh was eventually transported to hospital via air ambulance.

By then, Cork referee Andrew Larkin had abandoned the match, with Waterford leading 1-15 to 0-14 with four minutes of normal time remaining. The game will be replayed at a later date.

Sunday afternoon, Tipperary camogie confirmed Walsh had suffered a serious concussion but had been released from hospital. "All in Tipperary Camogie wish Nicole Walsh a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

As the camogie community awaited news of the injury, there had been an outpouring of well-wishes for the popular player.

“Wishing Nicole Walsh, Tipperary Camogie a speedy recovery from the Kilkenny Camogie team and Management,” wrote Kilkenny boss Ann Downey on Twitter.

While former Camogie Association president Catherine Neary tweeted: “Best wishes to Nicole Walsh following her injury in yesterday's @LibertyIRL All Ireland Senior @OfficialCamogie Championship match @camogietipp V @deisecamogie. All the #CamogieFamily thought are with Nicole, her family and teammates.”

CamogieNicole WalshTipperaryTOPIC: Camogie

