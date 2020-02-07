Tipp boss David Power hoping journey to Derry will be rewarding

Tipperary boss David Power is hoping his side’s 800km round trip to Derry this weekend will be a positive team builder and end with their fifth point from three NFL games.

Power’s team scored the last five points of the game to beat Louth by a point in Drogheda last weekend, and added to their round one draw with Down, he is hoping for a third positive result on Sunday at Celtic Park.

Rory Gallagher’s Derry are still searching for their first win of Division 3 since their promotion last season, and Power hopes it will be a worthwhile journey in every sense.

“It’s some challenge and it’s some journey too. We’ll be going up Saturday evening and we’ll stay up the country,” said Power.

“We’ll get ready then on Sunday morning. From South Tipperary to Derry would be too long a spin to do it all in one day.

“If we’re lucky enough to get another result it would lift us going into the break.

If you were to have five points out of the six after round three, that would be a massive step forward going into the second group of matches with Cork and Longford to come.

"It is a massive challenge going up there but we know we can getting a result up there is very much achievable.”

Power has reported no fresh injuries and he hopes to have Robbie Kiely available again following his hamstring woes. Kiely played in Tipp’s first round draw with Down, while Sunday’s opponents pushed the Mourne men very close last weekend. Drawing a form line from one side to the other, Power expects a very tough test.

“This is the third game in 14 days so we have to make sure that we don’t take chances with anyone. Hopefully Robbie Kiely will be back for Sunday, but it depends on how he recovers from his injury.

“We’ll get on with it. We are after looking at Derry against Down last Saturday, and Derry were winning the game for 95% of the time.

“Down came very very strong at the end. Derry missed a lot of chances and Down punished them for that. That game proved there is very little between any of the team in Division 3. Rory Gallagher is a very experience manager-slash-coach. He has been involved with Jimmy McGuinness in Donegal and went on and managed Donegal and Fermanagh and now Derry. He is obviously a very good manager.

“If we can improve on what we have done the previous two weekends, I think we’re going up there to have a great chance of getting something out of it. At times Tipp can be a bit inconsistent. We’re good at getting one result, but to get two or three in a row is what we’re after.”