News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Timing is everything if sin bin is to be a success, insists Earley

Timing is everything if sin bin is to be a success, insists Earley
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Introduce the clock/hooter system or today’s sin bin proposal risks being a disaster, warns former Football Review Committee (FRC) member Paul Earley.

Twice the clock/hooter has been voted in by Congress, first as recommended by Wexford and then by the FRC, only to be shot down by the Central Competitions Control Committee and then voted out by Congress despite county grounds being fitted with the technology.

One of the reasons cited for the U-turn was how the system might contribute to teams “fouling down the clock”. However, former Roscommon star Earley believes that is more likely with the introduction of a 10-minute sin bin with no allowance for stoppages.

“A team is ahead and goes down to 14 men in the final 10 minutes. What are they going to do but run down the clock especially when the sin bin countdown doesn’t stop? Players and teams have found ways to foul cynically without the black card like the pullback and I think the same thing will apply with the sin bin.

My issue with the sin bin is ‘what is 10 minutes?’ The sin doesn’t deliver a level playing field because it could be three minutes for one player with stoppages and seven minutes for another. With the absence of the stop-clock, I think the sin bin isn’t the right mechanism.

“We proposed the stop-clock and it was approved but like a few things that we got passed they never were seen through to the end and we might be in a better place now if they were. As it stands, the sin bin is only a half measure.”

Earley is glad to see a workshop taking place at Special Congress today in relation to the issue of cynical fouls.

“The five fouls that constitute the black card have to be looked at again as to what are the main cynical fouls . Blocking (third man tackle) has been completely eradicated from the game. However, we saw in the Dublin quarter-final the other night Conor McHugh being sent off, which looked to me to be a disgraceful decision because he was being held and held, which is completely cynical and yet there were two yellow cards issued.

"The GAA needs to look at punishing the instigator of a foul and having a specific punishment for that player and not the typical reaction of giving two yellows and distinguishing him from the player who retaliates.”

“In the All-Ireland final replay, we saw Tadhg Morley running in on goal and being pulled back and that denied him a clear goal-scoring opportunity. There wasn’t even a yellow card handed out for that but a tick. Technically, the referee was correct but it was a professional foul denying him a goal opportunity so that needs to be included under the black card as a pull-back.”

READ MORE

Day 31 at the Rugby World Cup: Ireland, Wales and England set for crucial quarter-final clashes

More on this topic

How Christy Dixon found fame on both sides of west Clare’s football divideHow Christy Dixon found fame on both sides of west Clare’s football divide

O’Sullivan hoping to go out on a high with ImokillyO’Sullivan hoping to go out on a high with Imokilly

Second-tier proposal may require backstop to succeedSecond-tier proposal may require backstop to succeed

'A strong hurling scene in the city is a central plank to a strong hurling scene in Cork''A strong hurling scene in the city is a central plank to a strong hurling scene in Cork'


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

'I couldn’t believe it stayed out': Moynihan misses out on hole-in-one as Colsaerts and Coetzee lead'I couldn’t believe it stayed out': Moynihan misses out on hole-in-one as Colsaerts and Coetzee lead

Liverpool’s eight-point lead would be halved without VAR rulingsLiverpool’s eight-point lead would be halved without VAR rulings

Zidane focused solely on Mallorca amid ‘El Clasico’ postponement chaosZidane focused solely on Mallorca amid ‘El Clasico’ postponement chaos

Mason Greenwood commits future to Manchester UnitedMason Greenwood commits future to Manchester United


Lifestyle

It never ceases to stop me in my tracks when I hear my husband intone to our children one of the oft overused phrases from my stockpile of, “Can you just not?” categories.Lindsay Woods: If my children feel I’m doing it wrong then I must be doing it right

In honour of our Made in Munster special edition, Joe McNamee creates a four-course meal showcasing the best produce from the province. And there’s a lot to celebrate.The Menu's Made in Munster six course dinner - One from each county

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »