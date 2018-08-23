Tiger Woods congratulates Limerick hurlers on 'pretty cool result last weekend'

Tiger Woods has sent his congratulations to the triumphant Limerick hurlers on winning the All-Ireland Hurling title at Croke Park on Sunday.

Limerick consigned 1973 to the past in a dramatic finale after they dispatched of Galway by a single point to secure their first senior title in 45 years.

JP McManus, who sponsors the team, was there to see the Limerick hurlers triumph and the in-form Woods made sure to congratulate his good friend on their success.

Woods told the Irish Daily Star: "JP is one of my dearest friends and it's cool his Limerick team finally won the title as I know how passionate he is about his hurling as well as his love of horse racing and, of course, golf."

"I try to keep in contact with him as much as our time allows but that's great news for JP and Limerick and I'm really pleased for him as JP just does so much for sport in Ireland."

The 14-time Major winner recalled his first time seeing a hurling game.

He said: "I remember one year I was over for his Pro-Am and JP took me to a hurling match. I thought it was pretty neat but not a sport I would want to try.

"But as I said, it was a pretty cool result last weekend for JP and Limerick and my congrats to them."

He went on to confirm that he will be back in Ireland in 2020.

Woods said: "I see we're heading to JPs Adare Manor as I knew guys like Rory (McIlroy) and Paddy (Padraig Harrington) were over there just after the Masters for a grand re-opening so it all sounds pretty exciting.

"I'm not sure when we'll catch-up next but I do know I am looking forward to going back to Ireland in 2020 for his Pro-Am at Adare Manor as it's been a long time since we played the Pro-Am.

"It's again right before The Open and I've always supported the event."

