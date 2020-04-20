News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tiernan McCann: Social media criticism ‘not easy’

Tiernan McCann: Social media criticism ‘not easy’
By Paul Keane
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Tyrone defender Tiernan McCann has admitted that coming under a social media spotlight is “not easy” and has appealed to online critics to be “very careful of what they say” about players. McCann was retrospectively banned for two games last summer following an incident against Donegal.

His hand came in contact with the face of Donegal defender Stephen McMenamin during a grapple for possession in their Ulster semi-final tie and his boot also struck the back of McMenamin’s head. It sparked a huge debate online with Sunday Game analysts later laying into the Killyclogher man who was also at the centre of a diving saga in 2015.

Back then, McCann was criticised for dropping dramatically to the Croke Park ground after his hair was ruffled by Monaghan’s Darren Hughes, who was dismissed, during their All-Ireland quarter-final tie.

McCann was apologetic after both incidents and said in an interview for Benetti Menswear that such storms have left him open to severe criticism on social media. “It’s not easy, it’s definitely not easy, especially with Twitter and social media these days, there’s a platform there for people to say whatever they want,” said two-time Ulster medallist.

“It can be very, very difficult. It can be very difficult for a family, people can write anything, personal stuff. Even if you look on a broader scale, in terms of some of the recent celebrities, Love Island and people on a higher... a million scales above a GAA player and they’re getting hundreds of thousands of messages and you can understand why people are under so much anxiety and depression these days.

“I think there has to be a widespread conscious effort from people to be very careful of what they say. It’s only six or eight weeks ago that Caroline Flack took her own life, which was incredibly sad, over vile comments she was receiving online for a number of months.

“People have to be very, very careful. I’m not saying I’m an angel, far from it, but at times people have to take some sort of care over what they say online. And it’s not even me, I can take a lot of it but when you see your own family, your brothers and sisters getting very, very annoyed and people writing personal stuff about somebody they don’t even know, somebody they’ve seen a snippet of on the field and they think they know the person and don’t, that’s probably the most difficult thing to come to terms with. But I’ll have to learn.”

McCann referenced how former colleague Seán Cavanagh was forced to explain himself to a work client after being labelled a cheat for infamously dragging down Monaghan’s Conor McManus in 2013.

“He’s an amateur athlete, it should not affect your life,” said McCann. “It’s different if you’re Harry Kane and you’re getting £200,000 a week and it’s your job, and you’re acting in an unprofessional manner in a professional capacity.

“For somebody doing something as a hobby, as a sport, and dedicating a lot of their free time and dedicating a lot of things, it’s definitely not right, it’s definitely not fair.”

READ MORE

Congress decision gives GAA flexibility to react to Covid-19

More on this topic

Flashpoints and fury: Clare and Tipp’s time of troubleFlashpoints and fury: Clare and Tipp’s time of trouble

McCaffrey: Clubs have to be priority

Michael Moynihan: How can contact sport resume in the absence of a viable vaccine?Michael Moynihan: How can contact sport resume in the absence of a viable vaccine?

Anthony Daly: Sometimes we all go too far, but the game always returns us to what’s most important in lifeAnthony Daly: Sometimes we all go too far, but the game always returns us to what’s most important in life


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Damien Comolli: Insurance issues if players catch Covid-19 when football returnsDamien Comolli: Insurance issues if players catch Covid-19 when football returns

Les Gray dismisses claims of bullying around SPFL vote as ‘absolute nonsense’Les Gray dismisses claims of bullying around SPFL vote as ‘absolute nonsense’

Aaron Hughes goes back to school as he prepares for life after footballAaron Hughes goes back to school as he prepares for life after football

Wayne Rooney never felt he was a ‘natural goalscorer’Wayne Rooney never felt he was a ‘natural goalscorer’


Lifestyle

With another series of The Customer Is Always Right waiting in the wings, host Lucy Alexander hopes the daytime show will encourage more budding entrepreneurs to drive their products forward. Gemma Dunn finds out more.Five minutes with ... Lucy Alexander

When theatre and film-maker Mary Moynihan got Covid-19, she expected she’d be over it in two weeks. She tells Helen O’Callaghan about the setbacks she encountered, how it’s changed her perspective and how her arts background is helping her bounce backCovid-19: Film-maker Mary Moynihan on being struck down by the virus

The current pandemic of the novel virus, Covid-19, has certainly created a lot of stressful, emotional and unique experiences for most of us.Appliance of Science: Pandemic dreaming

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll makes five picks from the upcoming week's cultural and media offerings.Five things for the week ahead

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »