Three time Kerry All-Ireland winner Jerome O'Shea dies aged 87

Kerry All-Ireland winner Jerome O'Shea has died aged 87.

O'Shea first lined out for Kerry in 1952 and won three All-Irelands in his time with the footballers.

Jerome O'Shea in 2006. Picture: Sportsfile

The Cahersiveen corner-back played for St Mary's at club level.

He lifted Sam Maguire in 1953, 1955 and 1959 on top of winning a National League title.

After his playing career ended he presented RTÉ's first weekly GAA TV show 'GAA World of Sport'.

He is survived by his wife Margaret and sons Diarmuid, Donal and Conor - who played rugby for Ireland and is the current Italy head coach.

