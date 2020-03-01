News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three see red as Tipp see off wasteful Waterford

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 03:54 PM

Tipperary 0-24 - 2-16 Waterford

Tipperary limped to their second successive win of their Division 1, Group A campaign and remain in the running for a knock-out place.

Thirteen-man Waterford were left to rue 11 second-half wides when they had impressed in general play despite losing Austin Gleeson and Kevin Moran to first-half red cards.

Dillon Quirke. Picture: Sportsfile
Dillon Quirke. Picture: Sportsfile

Tipperary lost Cathal Barrett too but the numerical advantage didn’t seem to make life any easier for them in front of the 6,411 crowd in Thurles.

Stephen Bennett scored Waterford’s second goal in the second minute of the second half after a Pádraic Maher error soon when Maher had just sent over his second point.

Dillon Quirke was excellent for Tipperary and helped his team back into the lead. He scored the first of three Tipperary points on the trot between the 54th and 60th minutes to go three up.

In the final minute of normal time, Jamie Barron’s second point of the game put one between the sides but Jason Forde sent over his 10th point of the game to give Tipperary a cushion they held to the end.

Waterford seized the lead in the 10th minute when Peter Hogan found the net after Brian Hogan had done well to deny Jamie Barron’s shot and also got a touch to Hogan’s effort.

Waterford still lead by two in the 16th minute when Tipperary put together four points without reply, Clonoulty-Rossmore’s Quirke adding his second.

Waterford were still cutting through Tipperary and Dessie Hutchinson and Hogan were posing real dangers.

Picture: Sportsfile
Picture: Sportsfile

But they were unable to make enough of that count on the scoreboard. Tipperary too were creating openings but John and Noel McGrath had shots denied by Stephen O’Keeffe but at least they had Forde’s 65s for compensation.

After Gleeson’s dismissal, Tipperary hit the next three points although following Moran’s sending off Waterford were next to score through a Pauric Mahony free. He converted another free prior to Barrett being shown red but Niall O’Meara saw out the half’s scoring with Tipperary’s 14th point for his side to lead 0-14 to 1-8.

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (0-11, 5 65s, 4 frees); D. Quirke (0-4); P. Maher, S. Callanan (0-2 each); C. Barrett, N. McGrath, N. O’Meara, J. McGrath, C. Darcy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: P. Mahony (0-7, 6 frees); P. Hogan (1-2); S. Bennett (1-1); J. Barron (0-2); C. Gleeson, D. Hutchinson, N. Montgomery, K. Moran (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan; A. Flynn, R. Maher, C. Barrett; B. McGrath, P. Maher, B. Heffernan, P. Cadell, M. Breen; J. Forde, S. Callanan (c), D. Quirke; N. McGrath, J. McGrath, N. O’Meara.

Subs for Tipperary: C. Darcy for P. Cadell (blood, 28-31); B. O’Mara for B. McGrath (43); J. Morris for M. Breen (49); C. Darcy for J. McGrath (58); C. Morgan for A. Flynn, P. Flynn for N. O’Meara (injury) (both 63).

Sent off: C. Barrett (35+3, straight).

WATERFORD: S. O’Keeffe; K. Power, S. McNulty, C. Prunty; S. Ryan, A. Gleeson, K. Moran; J. Barron, C. Gleeson; J. Fagan, P. Mahony (c), M. Kearney; P. Hogan, S. Bennett, D. Hutchinson.

Subs for Waterford: C. Lyons for S. Ryan (injury, 22); J. Prendergast for J. Fagan (55); D. Lyons for K. Power (58); N. Montgomery for D. Hutchinson (60); P. Curran for P. Hogan (67).

Sent off: A. Gleeson (30, second yellow); K. Moran (34, straight).

Referee: S. Stack (Dublin).

John Horan: 'The sin-bin in hurling is binned'

